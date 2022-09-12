Electrotherapy Market Size – USD 950 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.9%, Market Trend – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for electrotherapy systems for sports injury and chronic pain and nerve pain management is a key factor boosting growth of the global

Rising demand for electrotherapy systems for sports injury and chronic pain and nerve pain management is a key factor boosting growth of the global electrotherapy market.” — Emergen Reseach

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electrotherapy market is expected to reach a market size of USD 1.30 Billion by 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid advancements of healthcare technologies, rising adoption of electrotherapy units for sports injuries, growing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of chronic pain syndrome are some key factors fueling revenue growth of the global electrotherapy market. Electrotherapy is a painless and non-invasive treatment for pain management. Electrotherapy systems consists of a battery-powered unit attached by wires to electrode pads. For this therapy process, electrode pads are placed on the affected area, and the system delivers small or low-intensity electrical impulses to the skin through electrode pads.

Electrotherapy systems are primarily used for managing chronic and nerve pain, improving blood circulation, restoring range of motion and movement, managing musculoskeletal system conditions, as well as enhancing muscle strength and sensation. Some advanced electrotherapy devices can be worn on back, leg, arm, or elsewhere during daily life activities. Electrical stimulation level of this kind of device is administered through a handheld controller. Demand for electrotherapy for pain management is increasing due to growing awareness regarding adverse effects of pain killer medicines and drugs and rising adoption of electrotherapy systems for pain management resulting from sports injuries.

The latest report is the first study encompassing the current Electrotherapy market situation with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the advent of the outbreak, the global economic landscape has been grappling with adverse financial consequences. The report analyzes the drastic impact of the pandemic on this business sphere. The pandemic has affected nearly all segments of the Electrotherapy market. It has further hampered the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers engaged in this sector. Thus, the report studies the industry’s shifting dynamics to scrutinize the profits earned or loss suffered by different segments.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/532

Electrotherapy Market Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers key insights into the leading market players’ strengths and weaknesses, assessed using Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses. The report includes Electrotherapy market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the forecast timeframe. The key players profiled in the report include:

Medtronic Plc., AliMed, Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Cogentix Medical, Inc., Zynex Medical, NeuroMetrix Inc., DJO Global Inc., Cyberonics Inc., Nevro Corp., and Boston Scientific Corp.

Electrotherapy Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global electrotherapy market based on treatment type, application, end-use, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Transcutaneous Spinal Electro analgesia (TSE)

Interferential Current Therapy (IC)

Pulsed Short Wave Diathermy (PSWD)

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Electro-Acupuncture (EA)

Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (PENS)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Sports Injury

Neuromuscular Dysfunction

Tissue Repair

Urine and Fecal Incontinence

Iontophoresis

Pain Management

Acute and Chronic Edema

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Rehabilitation Centers

Long-term Care Centers

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/532

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2018, Omron Healthcare introduced its first-ever TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) unit, named Avail. This wireless unit manages acute and chronic pain syndrome and can be operated through Omron's mobile application.

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) segment accounted for significantly high revenue share contribution to the global electrotherapy market in 2020. The segment is also expected to register a robust CAGR during forecast period. Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation systems are used to treat chronic and nerve pain.

The market in Europe accounted for a robust double-digit revenue share contribution to the global market in 2020. Key factors such as technological advancements and rising adoption of electrotherapy treatment for pain management are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Key Objectives of the Global Electrotherapy Market Report:

An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.

The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Electrotherapy market and its leading players.

The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.

Electrotherapy Market Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Electrotherapy market including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Electrotherapy market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Electrotherapy market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Electrotherapy market industry.

Request customization on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/532

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Automotive MEMS Sensor Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/11/2143512/0/en/Automotive-MEMS-Sensor-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-4-84-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Mobile C-Arms Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/14/2144211/0/en/Mobile-C-Arms-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-1-61-Billion-By-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-5-2-Emergen-Research.html

Mobility as a Service Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/14/2144252/0/en/Mobility-as-a-Service-Market-Size-Worth-USD-523-61-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Counter UAS Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/14/2144739/0/en/Counter-UAS-Market-To-Reach-USD-4-70-Billion-By-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-26-8-Emergen-Research.html

Gallium Nitride Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/14/2144841/0/en/Gallium-Nitride-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-320-4-Million-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-20-8-Emergen-Research.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

electrotherapy market