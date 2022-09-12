Telepsychiatry Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

Telepsychiatry Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Telepsychiatry Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the telepsychiatry market size is expected to grow to $18.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24%. According to the telepsychiatry market research, the increase in demand for mental health treatment is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The telepsychiatry market consists of sales of telepsychiatry services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for providing psychiatric assessment and care, usually through videoconferencing. Telepsychiatry refers to the delivery and assistance of clinical psychiatric care, including medical care, providing patient education, health information services, and self-care through telecommunications and digital communication technologies.

Global Telepsychiatry Market Trends

As per the telepsychiatry market overview, technological advancements are key trends gaining popularity in the market. Telepsychiatry market insights show that major companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in December 2021, Zoom Video Communications Inc., a US-based communications technology company, along with Cerner Corp.'s electronic health record platform and a US-based company that provides telepsychiatry, launched an integration option for facilitating easier access to telehealth within Cerner's EHR. This includes the in-chart notifications when the patient has entered the appointment waiting room and the ability to send an invite link to additional participants, like family members, interpreters, and other care providers, and is accessible to join the session.

Global Telepsychiatry Market Segments

The global telepsychiatry market is segmented:

By Type: Routine Telepsychiatry, Forensic Telepsychiatry, Crisis Telepsychiatry, In-Home Telepsychiatry

By Age Group: Adult, Pediatric and Adolescent, Geriatric

By End-Use: Community Mental Health Centers, Specialty Care Settings, Skilled Nursing Facilities, Homecare, Others

By Geography: The global telepsychiatry market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Telepsychiatry Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides telepsychiatry global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the telepsychiatry global market, telepsychiatry market share, telepsychiatry market segments and geographies, telepsychiatry global market players, telepsychiatry global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The telepsychiatry global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Telepsychiatry Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Sodexo S.A., LogistiCare Solutions LLC, The Allure Group, Aramark Corporation, Alere Inc., Flatworld Solution, Integrated Medical Transport, ABM Industries Inc., Advanced Telemed Services, American Telepsychiatrists, Encounter Telehealth LLC, InnovaTel Telepsychiatry, SOC Telemed, and Telemynd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

