Latest ezW2 2022 Software from Halfpricesoft.com Works With ezPaycheck Payroll Software

Just released ezW2 2022 tax software will easily integrate with ezPaycheck payroll software both from Halfpricesoft.com. Get the details and trial version by visiting halfpricesoft.com.

Miami, FL, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com developers have created software that will easily integrate for a more user friendly way to handle payroll and taxes, together. Just released ezW2 2022 software for $49.00 to print and mail version makes it easier than ever to support both payroll and tax forms. With the current discounted 2022 payroll application of $109.00, (Regularly $139) for a limited time and ezW2 2022, customers can easily afford both applications.

"The latest 2022 ezW2 application released will easily integrate with ezPaycheck and also print Form 1099-NEC." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com

Small Businesses and HR staff can try out this software for up to 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp with no cost or obligation.

The main features included in the latest version include, but are not limited to:

-The latest 2022 ezW2 will print Form 1099-NEC.

-The white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.

ezW2 can print 1099 NEC and 1096 recipient copies on white paper. The IRS does not certify

the substitute forms, therefore ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 NEC copy A

and 1096

-ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email

forms easily

ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites

-ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need

for customers to enter the data one by one

-ezW2 supports unlimited companies, recipients and forms at no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8 and Windows 7.

Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 is flexible, inexpensive and reliable. Starting at $49.00 for a single user print form version, Halfpricesoft.com is confident that this tax software is easy for novice customers W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 2022 software for up to 30 days at: https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,

including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software,

accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software,

1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software.

Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small

Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

