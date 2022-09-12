Winncom Technologies and Cambium Networks expand partnership for wireless connectivity solutions in Turkey

Winncom Technologies, global distributor of complete networking solutions announces expansion of partnership with Cambium Networks in the Turkish market.

SOLON, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Winncom Technologies, global distributor and provider of complete networking solutions, announced it has strengthened its partnership with Cambium Networks for the Turkish market. Winncom has unmatched expertise in broadband wireless networking products, providing complete solutions for various markets and applications. Winncom started operating in Turkey in 2016, but due to market demand business rapidly expanded with an emphasis on increasing the competence and scope of services. Starting in 2022 Winncom expanded its local sales and technical support in Turkey. Turkish clients will now get sales, support, and engineering services locally in their language.

"We are pleased to expand the distribution of Cambium Networks solutions. Turkey is a very important market for us, and it brings a great diversity of verticals that seek outstanding wireless and wired connectivity solutions. Both Cambium Networks and Winncom Technologies have a strong background working in hospitality, education, telecom, and government sectors which will make a very successful alliance in Turkey. We are excited to provide Cambium Networks' cloud managed fixed wireless broadband, enterprise Wi-Fi networking and switching offerings with the best total cost of ownership," said Elwira Koszewska, Regional Sales Director for Turkey at Winncom Technologies.

Cambium Networks delivers reliable networking solutions to thousands of hotel organizations, communities, cities, governments, utilities, and other businesses. Indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi access and multi-gigabit fixed wireless WAN technologies empower secure access for guests, staff, maintenance teams, IoT-connected devices, and video surveillance cameras, all managed centrally via the cnMaestro™ management system.

"Winncom is a global distributor and an ideal partner as we expand across Turkey and the Middle East," said Kristijan Fabina, Regional Sales Manager at Cambium Networks. "They are deeply familiar with our products, are present in the EMEA region with local sales and technical people in Turkey, and, can be relied upon to provide technical expertise and outstanding support in the deployment and integration of Cambium Networks solutions. The Turkish broadband, enterprise Wi-Fi, and security landscape has many challenges, and customers seek affordable, high-quality solutions without compromise. We will meet these needs through our partnership with Winncom."

Winncom Technologies, a global value-added distributor of wireless and wired broadband equipment, offers the most advanced forms of communication solutions on the market today. With a far-reaching international scope, Winncom remains at the forefront of the global technology marketplace, demonstrating a reputation for quality products, a full range of network infrastructure and access products, and a customer-centric business model. We offer the most notable product portfolio along with scalable solutions, world-class customer service, and outstanding engineering services and support.

Cambium Networks delivers wireless communications that work for businesses, communities and cities worldwide. Millions of our radios are deployed to connect people, places and things with a unified wireless fabric that spans multiple standards and frequencies of fixed wireless and Wi-Fi, all managed centrally via the cloud. Our multi-gigabit wireless fabric offers a compelling value proposition over traditional fiber and alternative wireless solutions. We work with our Cambium certified ConnectedPartners to deliver purpose-built networks for service provider, enterprise, industrial, and government connectivity solutions in urban, suburban, and rural environments, with wireless that just works.

