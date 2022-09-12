Hauslane receives Fast 50 Asian American Business Award for rapid growth

Co-founder and CEO Calvin Ruan accepts award during CelebrASIAN Business and Procurement Conference in Washington, D.C.

Hauslane, the world's friendliest range hood company, was named an honoree of the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation's (UCPAACC) Fast 50 Asian American Business Award. The award was presented during the CelebrASIAN Business and Procurement Conference on May 25, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Hauslane co-founder and CEO Calvin Ruan (roo-AHN) was invited to speak during the ceremony and shared his reflections on the brand's rapid growth since coming to market in 2018.

"I started Hauslane because I'm passionate about range hoods and providing people with the tools to experience cooking in a whole new way," said Calvin Ruan, co-founder and CEO of Hauslane. "Range hoods are the unsung heroes of the kitchen, and the response we've seen from consumers in just four years in business truly underscores the value we create in homes across the country."

Established in 2018, Hauslane aims to transform the century-old kitchen ventilation category by focusing on consumer education and simplifying the selection and buying process. Under Ruan's leadership, the San Francisco based company has evolved into a ten-figure business in just four years and garnered recent recognition as one of Newsweek's 2022 Best Home and Garden Brands. Hauslane's high-quality products can be found on all major retailer websites, including Amazon, Lowes, Home Depot, Wayfair and more. The brand also looks to expand its brick-and-mortar presence within kitchen and bath showrooms across the country.

About the Fast 50 Asian American Business Awards

The UCPAACC Fast 50 Asian American Business Awards celebrate thriving Asian American businesses around the nation, based on success, innovation, and resilience. The UCPAACC mission is to support and strengthen Asian American businesses and promote their effect on the economy.

About the 2022 Best Home and Garden Brands

Newsweek's 2022 Best Home and Garden Brand analysis took in over 1.5 million reviews and ratings, then named top brands in nine unique categories. Hauslane ranked as one of the leading range hood brands based on performance, convenience, quality, design and more.

To learn more about Hauslane's products, visit Hauslane.com.

About Hauslane

Launched in 2018, Hauslane is the world's friendliest range hood company that has been transforming the century-old kitchen ventilation category with an easy, fun and informative purchase process. As one of the most successful and fastest growing new brands in the kitchen appliance industry, Hauslane puts people first by providing top-tier education, customer service and premium range hoods that eliminate grease and fumes from the kitchen. Its innovative and beautiful products enable home chefs to cook their favorite foods with confidence while also enhancing indoor air qu¬ality. For more information about Hauslane, call 800-929-0168 or visit Hauslane.com.

