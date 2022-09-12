Hollywood Model Management, an Exclusive Content Management Platform Reiterates Its Commitment to offering 100% Protection to Its Curated Board of Models using first-of-its-kind software

Hollywood Model Management is a place where your exclusive content stays exclusive.

North Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Model Management, a Los Angeles Model Management, and Influencer Marketing Agency, unveil a first-of-its-kind, proprietary, cinema-grade technology that prevents screenshot taking, screen recording, or screen sharing of any content published on its platform.

While the content creator industry is known to suffer from no content protection, no verification/stigma, and short shelf life, the use of the Software is a part of the company’s effort to revolutionize the content creator industry by removing the industry stigma and maintaining consistencies across its curated board of models.

According to the Company’s CEO, Robert Voltaire, “We believe self-monetization through exclusive content does not have to suffer from content leaks or a bad stigma, and that content protection will help creators maintain their true value, maximize their earnings, and yield account longevity.”

As made available on its website, Hollywood Model Management is actively seeking new talents for its curated board of models. The key benefits the company offers include:

• No content dilution due to the exclusive board of creators

• No Instagram Shadowbanning

• Complete content protection

• Features in digital publications

• No Stigma Attached



“As an exclusive management company, we also hand-pick the best models to be a part of our team,” he adds.

Elaborating more on why they are unique, Robert explained that their platform has no tip limits, meaning creators can receive funding from their fans monthly and one-time tips and the pay-per-view.

For more information, visit www.hollywoodmodelmanagement.com.

About Hollywood Model Management

Hollywood Model Management is a first-of-its-kind user-generated content platform that provides complete content protection for its creators to create a safer environment within the exclusive content industry. Launched in November 2021, the platform currently has over 30k users in 47 countries that chat with and connect with their favorite influencers.

