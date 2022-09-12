Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc. Present Results from Phase 3 LEAP-002 Trial Evaluating LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Plus KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Versus LENVIMA Monotherapy in Patients With Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Findings to be featured in a late-breaking proffered paper session at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022

TOKYO and RAHWAY, N.J., Sept 12, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA (known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada) today announced the first presentation of results from the final analysis of the Phase 3 LEAP-002 trial investigating LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, plus KEYTRUDA, the anti-PD-1 therapy from Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA versus LENVIMA monotherapy, as a first-line treatment for patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC). Results are being presented during a proffered paper session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, being held in Paris, France and virtually from Sept. 9-13 (abstract #LBA34).

In the final analysis of the trial, there was a trend toward improvement for one of the study's dual primary endpoints, overall survival (OS), for patients treated with LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA versus LENVIMA monotherapy; however, the results did not meet statistical significance per the pre-specified statistical plan (HR=0.84 [95% CI: 0.71-1.00]; p=0.0227). The median OS was 21.2 months (95% CI: 19.0-23.6) for LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA and 19.0 months (95% CI: 17.2-21.7) for LENVIMA monotherapy. Additionally, treatment with LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA resulted in a trend toward improvement in the trial's other dual primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) versus LENVIMA monotherapy; however, the results did not meet the pre-specified threshold at the first interim analysis for statistical significance (HR=0.87 [95% CI: 0.73-1.02]; p=0.0466).

"The LEAP-002 trial reflects our research strategy to build on evolving standards of care to further improve outcomes for more people with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma," said Dr. Gregory Lubiniecki, Vice President, Global Clinical Development, Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA Research Laboratories. "The median overall survival of 21.2 months seen with KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA provides critical insights for further research into the potential role of this combination."

"While the outcome is not what we had hoped, it is important for us to see that patients in the trial treated with LENVIMA monotherapy had a median overall survival of 19.0 months," said Corina Dutcus, M.D., Senior Vice President, Clinical Research, Oncology at Eisai Inc. "Findings from the LEAP-002 trial will not only help advance our understanding and application of LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA across our clinical development program but will also provide physicians with additional information on LENVIMA monotherapy's use in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma, where it is currently approved as a treatment option in multiple regions around the world, including the U.S., the European Union (EU), Japan and China."

LENVIMA monotherapy is approved for the first-line treatment of patients with uHCC in the U.S., the EU and China and for patients with uHCC in Japan. The approval of LENVIMA was based on results of the Phase 3 REFLECT trial, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of LENVIMA versus sorafenib for the first-line treatment of patients with uHCC.

LENVIMA (marketed as KISPLYX for renal cell carcinoma [RCC] in the EU) plus KEYTRUDA is approved in the U.S., the EU and Japan for the treatment of certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma and advanced RCC. Eisai and Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA are studying the LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA combination through the LEAP (LEnvatinib And Pembrolizumab) clinical program in multiple tumor types, including but not limited to endometrial carcinoma, HCC, melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, RCC, head and neck cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer and esophageal cancer, across more than 15 clinical trials.

LEAP-002 study design and final analysis results (abstract #LBA34)

LEAP-002 is a multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, active-controlled Phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT03713593(New Window)) evaluating LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA versus LENVIMA monotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with uHCC. Patients were randomized 1:1 to receive LENVIMA (12 mg orally once daily [for patients with screening body weight of at least 60 kg] or 8 mg orally once daily [for patients with screening body weight less than 60 kg]) plus KEYTRUDA (200 mg intravenously [IV] on Day 1 of each three-week cycle); or LENVIMA (12 mg orally once daily [for patients with screening body weight of at least 60 kg] or 8 mg orally once daily [for patients with screening body weight less than 60 kg]) plus saline placebo (IV administered on Day 1 of each three-week cycle). LENVIMA was administered until progressive disease or unacceptable toxicity. KEYTRUDA/placebo was administered for up to 35 cycles (approximately two years).

The dual primary endpoints were PFS, as assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR) per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors Version 1.1 (RECIST v1.1; RECIST v1.1 has been modified for this study to follow a maximum of 10 target lesions in total and a maximum of five target lesions per organ), and OS. Objective response rate (ORR), as assessed by BICR per RECIST v1.1, was a key secondary endpoint. The trial was designed with two interim analyses and a final analysis for OS. Pre-specified efficacy boundaries were one-sided p=0.002 for PFS at interim analysis 1 and p=0.0185 for OS at the final analysis.

As of the data cut-off for the final analysis (June 21, 2022), a total of 794 patients were enrolled and treated, with a median follow-up of 32.1 months (range, 25.8-41.1). A total of 534 OS events had occurred, with 36 patients (9.1%) in the combination arm and 24 patients (6.1%) in the LENVIMA monotherapy arm remaining on study treatment.

The median OS was 21.2 months (95% CI: 19.0-23.6) for LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA versus 19.0 months (95% CI: 17.2-21.7) for LENVIMA monotherapy at the final analysis. The median PFS was 8.2 months (95% CI, 6.4-8.4) for LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA versus 8.0 months (95% CI: 6.3-8.2) for LENVIMA monotherapy at the first interim analysis and 8.2 months (95% CI: 6.3-8.3) versus 8.1 months (95% CI: 6.3-8.3), respectively, at the final analysis. The ORR was 26.1% (95% CI: 21.8-30.7) for LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA versus 17.5% (95% CI: 13.9-21.6) for LENVIMA monotherapy at the final analysis. Median duration of response was 16.6 months (range, 2.0+ to 33.6+) in the KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA arm versus 10.4 months (range, 1.9 to 35.1+) in the LENVIMA monotherapy arm at the final analysis.

The safety profile of LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA was consistent with previously reported data on the combination. Grade 3-4 treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) occurred in 61.5% of patients treated with LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA versus 56.7% of patients treated with LENVIMA monotherapy. Grade 5 TRAEs occurred in 1.0% of patients treated with LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA versus 0.8% of patients treated with LENVIMA monotherapy. In patients treated with LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA, the five most common TRAEs of any grade were hypertension (43.3%), diarrhea (40.3%), hypothyroidism (40.0%), palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia (PPE) syndrome (33.2%) and proteinuria (30.6%). In patients treated with LENVIMA monotherapy, the five most common TRAEs of any grade were hypertension (46.8%), hypothyroidism (35.7%), proteinuria (34.9%), diarrhea (33.9%) and PPE syndrome (30.6%). Post-study systematic anti-cancer treatments were given for 44.1% of patients receiving LENVIMA plus KEYTRUDA versus 52.1% of those receiving LENVIMA monotherapy.

