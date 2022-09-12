RECORD NUMBERS EXPECTED FOR THE HONOR FOUNDATION 2nd ANNUAL SWIM FOR SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES SPONSORED BY SUREFOX

Nearly 100 swimmers will excitedly race into the waters of Coronado Bay in San Diego for the start of Swim For SOF -- a challenging, endorphin-charged fundraiser in support of The Honor Foundation (THF) -- a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Saturday, September 17, 2022, nearly 100 swimmers will excitedly race into the waters of Coronado Bay for the start of Swim For SOF—a challenging, endorphin-charged fundraiser in support of The Honor Foundation (THF). Now in its second year, the swim is seeing record registration numbers across the traditional 3.3-mile course and the new 1-mile offering, with scores of patriotic enthusiasts looking to do their part in support of the San Diego-based nonprofit, which provides education, access, and resources to members of the Special Operations Forces community, as they transition from military service to civilian life.

Open Waters Ahead.

Founded in 2014, the 501(c)(3) has provided education, empowerment, and opportunity to more than 1,600 members of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) as they transition from military service to civilian life. In 2021, the San Diego-based nonprofit launched the inaugural Swim for SOF event, to raise awareness and funding to meet the growing needs of its expanding SOF membership base.

"Last year's event was a tremendous success and we're excited to once again host the Swim for SOF this September in partnership with Surefox," said THF CEO, Matt Stevens. "With the 2022 event approaching quickly, things are shaping up to be even bigger and bolder, which isn't surprising given the group of goal-driven, dedicated men and women at the heart of this mission."

"The broader vision of THF is to impact all active-duty personnel within the U.S. Special Operations Forces Enterprise (~60,000) through our programs and career transition support," added Stevens. "We can't fulfill that mission without the support of key partners like Surefox, which was also founded by combat veterans and now has over 700 employees, 90% of which are veterans. Having a shared sense of purpose and aligned values is mission critical based on what we're trying to accomplish."

"I am incredibly proud of the partnership we have formed with The Honor Foundation," said Surefox CEO and Co-founder, Josh Szott. "We are excited to support this incredible non-profit organization that is truly aligned with what we believe in at Surefox. By working and growing together, we can make an incredible impact and make the military transition easier for veterans by connecting them with new opportunities and preparing them for their next mission."

With six physical campuses, two virtual campuses, and an expanding portfolio of members and missions, the best and busiest days are still ahead for THF. The 2022 Swim for SOF will provide another critical buoy marker and status check for Stevens and his partners, as the emerging nonprofit looks to expand in a variety of new directions and locations in the years ahead.

The Sit Rep

The 2nd Annual THF Swim For SOF

Saturday, September 17, 2022 @ 0800

3.3-mile version:

Formation beach run with American Flags

1-mile swim to Tidelands Park

1st Tribute Workout

2.3-mile swim to USS Midway

2nd Tribute Workout

1-mile version:

Formation beach run with American flags

1-mile swim to Tidelands Park

Tribute Workout

About The Honor Foundation:

The Honor Foundation (THF) is a career transition program for U.S. Special Operations Forces that effectively translates their elite military service to the private sector and helps create the next generation of corporate and community leaders. It achieves this through a three-month program which provides tailored executive education, one-on-one coaching, and access to a nationwide professional network. This program was built by the desire to serve others with honor for life, so that their next mission is always clear and continues to impact the world. Every step is dedicated to preparing these outstanding men and women to continue to realize their maximum potential during and after their service career. The Honor Foundation has 1,600+ graduates to date and has campuses in San Diego, CA; Virginia Beach, VA; Camp Lejeune, NC; Fort Bragg, NC; Eglin, FL; Tampa, FL; and two virtual campuses (THFv). The Navy SEAL Foundation is a Founding Partner of The Honor Foundation. For more information: http://www.honor.org.

About Surefox North America:

Surefox North America is a trusted leader in private security and risk management consulting services. The firm was founded in 2016 by combat veterans who saw an industry-wide need for the planning, skills, and support veterans could provide. By blending military professionalism with our unique client cultures, we create a space for our security professionals to draw upon their broad range of experiences to meet client needs with the highest level of professionalism and discretion.

Surefox's diverse team of military and law enforcement professionals have built an inclusive community and culture that differentiates us from our competitors. More than just a security provider, Surefox sets a new standard on how security providers operate and what a security provider should be.

