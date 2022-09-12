Global Home Improvement Market to Grow by 5.23% Annually Through 2026

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Home Improvement Market, By Product (Building and Remodeling, Home Decor, Tools and Hardware and Outdoor Living), By Project (DIFM and DIY), By Sourcing and By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Home Improvement Market was valued at USD1415.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% in the forecast period, 2022-2026. Increasing demand for customized interior designing by consumers, rapid urbanization, and the surge in popularity of the D-I-Y (Do it Yourself) concept are the primary factors driving the demand of the Global Home Improvement Market in the next five years.

The increase in demand for products providing enhanced comfort and convenience due to a shift in consumer preference for better home amenities influences the market demand. The rise in the number of market players introducing advanced home technology and safety products and growing investments in research and development activities to find innovative offerings is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

High internet penetration in developing countries and rapid adoption of online sales channels by the market players are expanding the consumers base and brand's visibility to every corner of the world. Also, the availability of D-I-Y (Do it Yourself) products in the market to allow consumers to personalize the home improvement and remodeling based on their requirements is expected to bolster the Global Home Improvement Market growth in the next five years.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.

In this report, the Global Home Improvement Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Global Home Improvement Market, By Product:

Building and Remodeling

Home Decor

Tools and Hardware

Outdoor Living

Global Home Improvement Market, By Project:

Global Home Improvement Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Home Improvement Market

4. Executive Summary

5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Home Improvement Market Outlook

7. North America Home Improvement Market Outlook

8. Europe Home Improvement Market Outlook

9. Asia-Pacific Home Improvement Market Outlook

10. Middle East & Africa Home Improvement Market Outlook

11. South America Home Improvement Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

The Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Groupe Adeo SA

Wesfarmers Limited (Bunnings Warehouse)

Kingfisher Plc

Menards, Inc.

Ace Hardware Corporation

OBI Group Holding SE & Co.KGaA

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group

M Company

