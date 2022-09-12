Energy and Power Systems Technology Opportunities Service: IP, Competitive Landscape, Key Research Focus, Key Success Factors for Technology Adoption, and Noteworthy Funding Details

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy and Power Systems Technology TechVision Opportunity Engine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This service highlights innovation features, value propositions, industry impact of 14 monthly innovations along a particular theme, and includes strategic insights on the technology from a global perspective.

The Energy and Power Supply (EPS) TechVision Opportunity Engine (TOE) provides insights on the latest advances in the broad range of technology related to the energy industry.

The topics regularly presented range from energy storage technologies (batteries, fuel cells, flywheels and other advanced energy storage devices) to non-renewable energy such as oil and gas. Special emphasis is given to emerging areas in the renewable sector such as photovoltaics, wind energy, and geothermal energy, and emerging alternative fuels such as hydrogen, syngas, ethanol and biofuels.

The EPS TechVision Opportunity Engine keeps clients abreast of the latest R&D developments at major corporate and academic research centres, provides competitor intelligence and helps create strategic alliances.

Strategic insights include insights on IP, competitive landscape, key research focus areas, key success factors for technology adoption, and noteworthy funding details.

