UAE Port Automation Industry Insights to 2027 - by Platforms, Throughput Capacity, Solutions and Connectivity

The "UAE Port Automation Market Research Report: Forecast (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A recent research study cites that the UAE Port Automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2022-27.

The research report provides comprehensive analysis on the growth, opportunities, challenges, trends, & outlook on the UAE Port Automation Market to 2027. In the report, the 2017-20 is considered the historical period, 2021 as the base year, and from 2022-27 is the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The research report categorizes the UAE Port Automation Market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in all the following segments:

Based on Platforms, the market segments into: Software, Services

Based on Throughput Capacity, the market segments into: Extensively Busy Port (More than 18 million TEU), Moderately Busy Port (5-10 million TEU), Scarcely Busy Ports (Less than 5 million TEU)

Based on Solutions, the market segments into: Large, Terminal Automation & Cargo Handling, Port Community System (PCS), Traffic Management System (Real Time Location System, Automated Information System, etc.), Smart Port Infrastructure (Automated Mooring system, Gate Automation, etc.), Smart Safety & Security)

Based on Connectivity, the market segments into: Bluetooth, Wireless LAN, Wi-Fi, IR, ZigBee), By Data Storage (Cloud, On Premise, Hybrid)

The Impact of Covid-19 on the UAE Port Automation Market

The Covid-19 pandemic continues into 2022 and is still impacting different industries across the globe. This updated research study cites analysis, insights, & predictions considering the impact of the pandemic on the UAE Port Automation Market. Its long-term effects like supply chain disruptions, shifts in risk factors, volatile stock markets, etc., are projected to impact the market growth during 2022-27. The report also provides industry insights based on the changes in consumer behavior & demand, purchase patterns, etc., due to the pandemic.

The Research Report answers the following Key Questions:

1. What are the key growth factors & challenges shaping the UAE Port Automation Market during the forecast period?

2. What strategies are considered crucial to enter the UAE Port Automation Market?

3. What are the key trends & regulatory frameworks in the UAE Port Automation Market?

4. What is the share of the leading players in the UAE Port Automation Market?

Competitive Analysis:

The research report explores the recent developments by the key companies positioned in the Market include DHI, Microsoft, Accenture, TBA Group, Navis, Royal Haskoning, Wipro, IBM, Kalmar, TCS. It also provides an outlook on numerous business growth strategies like mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations adopted at different stages by the leading market players to gain a competitive edge over their rivals during 2022-27.

Scope of the UAE Port Automation Market:

This section of the research report cites how the leading companies in the Market are focusing on their share, gross margins, net profits, sales, & product portfolio, among other factors. It further cites how they are performing in terms of revenue generation & end-user base while contributing to the overall market growth. Moreover, the report provides superior recommendations for new market entrants while carefully steering the well-established ones for further growth in the industry.

Key Insights Covered in the UAE Port Automation Market:

1. An extensive examination of the UAE Port Automation Market offered by the industry leaders

2. In-depth information about emerging trends and prominent segments of the UAE Port Automation Market.

3. Meticulous statistics about product launches, untouched countries, recent developments, and investment portfolio.

4. A thorough assessment of key strategies, products, services, regulatory approvals, and innovative capabilities of the leading players in the UAE Port Automation Market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Impact of COVID-19 on UAE Port Automation Market

4. UAE Port Automation Market Trends & Insights

5. UAE Port Automation Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges

6. UAE Port Automation Market Regulations, Policies, Product Benchmarks

7. UAE Port Automation Market Hotspot & Opportunities

8. List of Ports with Planned Infrastructure Automation (Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali Port, Mina Rashid, etc.)

9. UAE Port Automation Market Case Studies (AI, Process Automation, Blockchain, etc.)

10. UAE Port Automation Market Outlook, 2017-2027

10.1. Market Size & Analysis

10.1.1. Revenues (USD Million)

10.2. Market Share & Analysis

10.2.1. By Platforms

10.2.1.1. Software

10.2.1.1.1. Asset Management

10.2.1.1.1.1. Utility & Maintenance Management

10.2.1.1.1.2. Infrastructure Management

10.2.1.1.1.3. Property (Capital) Management

10.2.1.1.2. Fleet Management System

10.2.1.1.3. Terminal Operating System (Yard Management, Container Handling Equipment Management, Gate Management, Bookings, etc.)

10.2.1.2. Services

10.2.1.2.1. Managed

10.2.1.2.2. Professional

10.2.2. By Throughput Capacity

10.2.2.1. Extensively Busy Port (More than 18 million TEU)

10.2.2.2. Moderately Busy Port (5-10 million TEU)

10.2.2.3. Scarcely Busy Ports (Less than 5 million TEU)

10.2.3. By Solutions

10.2.3.1. Terminal Automation & Cargo Handling

10.2.3.2. Port Community System (PCS)

10.2.3.3. Traffic Management System (Real Time Location System, Automated Information System, etc.)

10.2.3.4. Smart Port Infrastructure (Automated Mooring system, Gate Automation, etc.)

10.2.3.5. Smart Safety & Security

10.2.4. By Connectivity

10.2.4.1. Bluetooth

10.2.4.2. Wireless LAN

10.2.4.3. Wi-Fi

10.2.4.4. IR

10.2.4.5. ZigBee

10.2.5. By Data Storage

10.2.5.1. Cloud

10.2.5.2. On Premise

10.2.5.3. Hybrid

10.2.6. By Region

10.2.6.1. Dubai

10.2.6.2. Abu Dhabi & AI Ain

10.2.6.3. Sharjah & Northern Emirates

10.2.7. By Company

10.2.7.1. Competition Characteristics

10.2.7.2. Revenue Shares

10.2.7.3. Competitor Placement in Quadrant

11. UAE Port Automation Market Key Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth

12. Competition Outlook

12.1. Competition Matrix

12.1.1. Brand Specialization

12.1.2. Target Markets

12.1.3. Target Applications

12.1.4. Research & Development

12.1.5. Collaborations & Strategic Alliances

12.1.6. Key Business Expansion Initiatives

12.1.7. Business Restructuring- Mergers, Acquisitions, JVs

12.1.8. Strategic Initiatives

12.2. Company Profiles (Business Description, Product Offering, Strategic Alliances or Partnerships, etc.)

12.2.1. DHI

12.2.2. Microsoft

12.2.3. Accenture

12.2.4. TBA Group

12.2.5. Navis

12.2.6. Royal Haskoning

12.2.7. Wipro

12.2.8. IBM

12.2.9. Kalmar

12.2.10. TCS

13. Disclaimer



