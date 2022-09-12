HVAC Filters Market Size – USD 5.39 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trend – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand among consumers to improve home air quality is driving the global HVAC filters market.

Rising demand among consumers to improve home air quality is driving the global HVAC filters market.” — Emergen Reseach

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) filters market is likely to reach value of USD 7.89 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing awareness among people regarding deterioration of indoor air quality. Moreover, the rising need to reduce excessive dirt and debris built up in HVAC systems causing early system failure and expensive repairs is also boosting the demand for HVAC filters. Increasing research and development activities for production of high-efficiency HVAC filters, which can reduce allergens and dust, are also augmenting the market for HVAC filters.

High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters are increasingly utilized in residential and commercial sectors, as they can easily trap airborne particles such as dust, mites, mold spores, pollen, and pet dander, in the air inside homes. Smokers, pet owners, asthma sufferers, and new-generation parents are increasingly adopting HEPA filters, as they can remove even the tiniest airborne particles.

Rising demand among consumers to improve home air quality is driving the global HVAC filters market.

The report thus includes a broad segmentation of the market, comprising the major product types and application ranges, and further determines the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and the forecast market share of each market segment. Vital market statistics have been presented in a tabular format to help readers understand the market dynamics. Furthermore, it delivers a wide-ranging study highlighting the key industry aspects, such as import-export dynamics, production and consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the key regions. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest changes in the market scenario and demand and supply ratios with regards to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The research report offers an initial and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry and offers insights for the businesses to overcome the difficulties raised by the crisis.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/470

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Camfil, 3M Company, Mann+Hummel, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Donaldson Company, Filtration Group Corporation, Sogefi Group, and Freudenberg Group

HVAC Filters Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global HVAC filters market in terms of technology, material, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Electrostatic Precipitators

HEPA

Activated Carbon

Others (Ionic Filtration and UV Filtration)

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Fiberglass

Metal

Synthetic Polymer

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Building & Construction

Food & Beverage

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/470

HVAC Filters Market Key Highlights

In April 2020, Camfil Svenska AB, an air filter company, announced that the company had acquired Resema AB, its fellow Sweden-based filter company, and Resema A/S, its Denmark-based sister company. The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company’s position in the air filtration industry in the Nordic region.

The HEPA segment held the largest market share of 49.9% in 2019. Increasing prevalence of asthma among people is driving the demand for HEPA air purifiers, as they remove common household allergens such as mite feces, mold spores, and household dust particles.

The synthetic polymer segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. High mechanical resistance of synthetic polymers reduces the chances of contamination of filtered air by fibers or gases coming from the filter material itself. This factor is driving the segment.

The building & construction segment accounted for the largest share of the HVAC filters market in 2019. New residential construction projects have increased the adoption of HVAC systems and air filters.

Key points covered in the report:

A detailed outlook of the market with essential data beneficial for business

Market segmentation based on product types, applications, and end-users. For further understanding, the key segments are further divided into sub-segments

Growth factors, driving and restraining factors, product trends, and technological advancements are extensively discussed

Latest product developments, incorporation of new techniques and profiles of major competitors

An 8-year forecast estimation detailing the growth and expansion scope of the HVAC Filters market

HVAC Filters Market Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global HVAC Filters market including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the HVAC Filters market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the HVAC Filters market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the HVAC Filters market industry.

Request customization on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/470

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/02/2138661/0/en/Surgical-Instrument-Tracking-Systems-Market-To-Reach-USD-431-6-Million-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Medical Lighting Technologies Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/12/04/2139600/0/en/Medical-Lighting-Technologies-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-2-99-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/04/2139595/0/en/Smart-Irrigation-Controllers-Market-To-Be-Worth-USD-732-7-Million-by-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-14-9-Emergen-Research.html

Soldier System Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/04/2139575/0/en/Soldier-System-Market-to-Reach-USD-15-19-Billion-By-2027-Growing-at-a-CAGR-of-4-8-Emergen-Research.html

Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/12/11/2143509/0/en/Metastatic-Cancer-Treatment-Market-Size-To-Be-Worth-USD-111-16-Billion-by-2027-Emergen-Research.html

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

hvac filters market