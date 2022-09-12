New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Collagen Markets: Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Healthcare, Cosmetics and Personal Care" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319219/?utm_source=GNW

The global collagen market is segmented by source into bovine, porcine, marine, poultry and others.The market is segmented by product type into including gelatin, hydrolyzed collagen and others.

Based on application, the market is segmented into food and beverages, nutraceutical supplements, cosmetics and personal care products, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, and others.

The report includes a COVID-19 impact analysis on the collagen market at the global level. The impact analysis will cover the impact of the pandemic on demand, supply and prices.

The market size and estimations are provided in terms of value (U.S.$ millions) and volume (MT), considering 2021 as a base year, and market forecast is provided from 2022 to 2027. Regional-level market size with respect to source, product type and application are provided. The impact of COVID-19 was factored into the marketing estimation.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional collagen market.Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global collagen market and current trends within the industry.

The report concludes with a particular focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the market.

Summary:

Collagen is a predominant structural component of the extracellular matrix in all connective tissues and interstitial tissues of the parenchymal organs.Collagen is a complex macro-protein that accounts for 20- 30% of all proteins found in living organisms.

It makes up 30% of body tissue and 70% of the tissue in skin and is present throughout the body in a variety of shapes and capacities.Collagen is a kind of connective tissue protein that is found in tendons, cartilage, ligaments and the linings of the animal body's organs.

It is sometimes referred to as the body's glue. Collagen plays several other roles in the body in addition to aiding in tissue repair.

Collagen is a crucial ingredient in the nutraceutical, cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries because of its numerous positive effects on the body's systems, including the muscles, joints, bones, skin, blood, hair and many more. Although the human body naturally produces collagen, the body also obtains it through diet and supplements.Most supplements come from a range of plant and animal sources, with bovine animals, pigs and marine species including fish, jellyfish and sponges being the most popular. Genetically engineered yeast and bacteria are less frequent sources.

Since collagen is becoming more and more popular in the health and wellness industry, practically all health stores now provide collagen beverages, supplements, powders and other products. The public's interest in collagen grows as more studies demonstrating its health advantages come to light and as more people become aware of how incredible collagen supplements are.

