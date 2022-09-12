New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Printed Circuit Boards: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03944193/?utm_source=GNW

The various types of PCBs covered in this report are high-density interconnects (HDI) PCBs, which further cover microvia and every layer of interconnecting PCBs; flexible PCBs are further categorized into single-sided, double-sided, and multilayer flex PCBs; multilayer rigid PCBs; and other PCB types include single-sided, double-sided, and rigid-flex PCBs.

This report highlights different PCB materials, including FR-4, CEM-3, polymide, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), and others.Moreover, the report also provides an analysis of PCB materials by PCB types.

The report also focuses on various end-user applications for PCBs, which include networking devices; healthcare; defense, surveillance, and aviation; energy; consumer electronics; computing and storage; industrial; automotive and transportation; retail; and others.In addition, the report also offers a major regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The estimated and forecast market revenue and volume of each region are considered in this report. Moreover, the report also provides the average prices for PCBs by end-user applications.

This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market, which were gathered through primary and secondary research.The report also covers COVID-19 impact as it had a massive impact on society since 2020.

Also, the strategies adopted by companies in the PCB market are provided so readers can analyze ongoing trends in the market.

A printed circuit board (PCB) is an electronic assembly that uses copper conductors to create electrical connections between components.Printed circuit boards provide mechanical support forelectronic components so that a device can be mounted in an enclosure.

A printed circuit board designmust include a specific set of steps that aligns with the manufacturing process, integrated circuit packaging, and the structure of the bare circuit board. Printed circuit board design has grown into its own vertical within the electronics industry.

The global market for PCBswas estimated to be REDACTED in 2021.It is projected the PCBsmarketwill grow at a CAGRof REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2027.

The growth in driverless vehicles in the automotive sector, IoT, and electronics, and Asia-Pacific's rising production of electronic devices and accessories, are the major drivers for the PCBsmarket. Apart fromdrivers and restraints, growth in nano-electronics devices andwidespread usage of 5G technologywill create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.

In this report, the global market for PCBs is segmented into assembly technology, type,material, enduser application, and geography.Based on assembly technology, the PCBsmarket has been categorized into surface-mount technology and through-hole technology.

Surface-mount technology is currently dominating the market and was valued at REDACTED in 2021. It is estimated that surface-mount technologywill grow at a CAGRof REDACTED and is forecast to reach REDACTED by 2027.

Based on type, the global market for PCBs is segmented into high-density interconnect (HDI), flexible, multilayer, and others.Based on material, the PCBmarket has been segmented into FR-4, CEM-3, polymide, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE),and others.

Based on end-user application, the PCBmarket has been segmented into networking devices; healthcare; defense, surveillance, and aviation; energy; consumer electronics; computing and storage; industrial; automotive and transportation; retail; and others.

By geography, the global market forPCBs has been segmented intoNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.The Asia-Pacific region currently is the most dominantmarket for PCBs.

In 2021, total revenue fromthe Asia-PacificPCBs market reached REDACTED, which is around REDACTED of the global market.The presence of leading global companies, robust technology infrastructure, favorable political and economicenvironments, surgingdemand for smartwearables, and strong adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and the cloud are some of the key factors driving the Asia-Pacific market.

The Asia-Pacific is also currently the fastest growingmarket for PCBs globally.

