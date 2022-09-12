Global Micro Lending Market (2022 to 2026) - Players Include Accion International, Bajaj Finserv, Bandhan Bank and Bluevine

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Micro Lending Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The micro-lending market is poised to grow by $209.13 million during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.89% during the forecast period.

The report on the micro-lending market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of advanced technology in microfinancing, diverse lending options, and easier eligibility for microfinance.

The micro-lending market analysis includes source segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rise in the adoption of microlending in developing nations as one of the prime reasons driving the microlending market growth during the next few years. Also, quick and easy access to credit and the promotion of self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Accion International

Bajaj Finserv Ltd.

Bandhan Bank Ltd.

Bluevine Inc.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.

ESAF Small Finance Bank

Fincare Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.

HDB Financial Services Ltd.

ICICI Bank Ltd.

Kiva Microfunds

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Lendio Inc.

Lendr.Online LLC

Oakam Ltd.

On Deck Capital Inc.

Panamax Inc.

Small Industries Development Bank of India

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.

The report on the micro-lending market covers the following areas:

Microlending market sizing

Microlending market forecast

Microlending market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Source

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/orffhl

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900