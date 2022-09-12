Biometrics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Biometrics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biometrics Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the biometrics market size is expected to grow from $27.88 billion in 2021 to $32.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.50%. The global biometrics market size is expected to grow to $59.32 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.25%. The increasing use of biometric technology in consumer electronics for authentication and identification applications is driving the biometrics market.

The biometrics market consists of the sale of biometrics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to biological instruments used to identify individuals based on various parameters such as fingerprints, facial recognition, and other attributes. The technology is mainly used for identification and access control, and for identifying those who are being monitored. The underlying idea of biometric authentication is that each individual may be reliably recognised based on physical or behavioral characteristics.

Global Biometrics Market Trends

Strategic partnership is a key trend gaining popularity in the biometrics market. The companies operating in the biometrics market are focusing on entering into strategic partnerships with technology to expand their product development activities and business reach.

Global Biometrics Market Segments

By Biometric Type: IRIS Recognition, Hand Geometry, Facial Recognition, Signature Verification, Fingerprint, Voice Recognition, Palm Vein

By Functionality: Contact, Non-contact, Combined

By End-User: Government, Defense Services, Banking and Finance, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Commercial Safety and Security, Transport/Visa/Logistics, Others

By Geography: The global biometrics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Biometrics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biometrics market overviews, biometrics market analysis, and forecasts market size and growth for the global biometrics market, biometrics global market share, biometrics global market segments and geographies, biometrics global market trends, biometrics global market players, biometrics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The biometrics industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Biometrics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Leidos Holdings Inc, NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Aware Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, IDEMIA, Cognitec Systems, Assa Abloy, BIO-Key International Inc, Thales Group, Stanley Convergent Security Solutions Inc, M2SYS Technology, ImageWare Systems Inc, Accu-Time Systems, IDTECK, Siemens, RCG Holdings Ltd, Suprema Inc, Daon Inc, DERMALOG Identification Systems, and Accenture.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



