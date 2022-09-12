Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to 'Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026' published by The Business Research Company, the healthcare electronic data interchange market size is expected to reach $6.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The increasing demand for electronic data interchange (EDI) in the healthcare industry is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward.

The healthcare electronic data interchange market consists of the sale of electronic data interchange services by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) used to transfer healthcare data securely to lower administrative costs, minimise claim errors, and boost productivity. Healthcare electronic data interchange refers to a secure method of exchanging data between healthcare institutions, insurers, and patients using standardized message formats and standards.

Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange Market Trends

The incorporation of advanced technologies into EDI systems is expected to be one of the key healthcare electronic data interchange market trends. Major companies are integrating EDI solutions with new technologies such as APIs, AI, and Blockchain. Advanced technologies increase the agility and connectivity of EDI solutions, which further saves cost and time. For instance, in April 2020, Data Communications Solutions (DCS), a US-based provider of electronic data interchange (EDI) consulting services, partnered with Cleo, a US-based integration software provider, to assist organisations in modernising their B2B initiatives by focusing on EDI and API integration, specifically for ERP systems, through the Cleo integration cloud platform, a platform with unique features purpose-built to build, design, operate, and optimise critical supply-chain integration processes.

Global Healthcare Electronic Data Interchange Market Segments

The global healthcare electronic data interchange market is segmented:

By Component: Services, Solution

By Delivery Mode: Web and Cloud-based EDI, EDI Value Added Network (VAN), Direct (Point-to-Point) EDI, Mobile EDI

By End-Use: Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industries, Others

By Geography: The global healthcare electronic data interchange market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: McKesson Corporation, Optum Inc, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc, NextGen Healthcare Inc, Experian plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Cerner Corporation, Synnex Corporation, The SSI Group LLC, Waystar Health, Comarch SA, Axway Software, PLEXIS Healthcare Systems Inc, Archer Software, TrueCommerce B2BGateway, DiCentral Corporation, 123 EDI, and Quadax Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

