Adult Bovine Serum Market to Surpass US$ 185.1 Mn with a CAGR of 5.6% by 2030 | HiMedia Laboratories, Sartorius AG

Adult Bovine Serum Market

Adult bovine serum is obtained from slaughtered adult cows & separated from the blood of adult cows more than 12 months old by mechanical defibrination process.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global adult bovine serum market is estimated to be valued at US$ 119.3 million in 2022 and expected to reach US$ 185.1 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Market Dynamics

Numerous benefits of using adult bovine serum for various applications such as cell culture media, vaccine production, diagnostic assays, etc. and increasing Research and development (R&D) activities for evaluating the efficiency of adult bovine serum are propelling the adult bovine serum market growth. Moreover, market players are focused on expanding vaccine manufacturing facilities, which would increase the use of adult bovine serum and drive market growth over the forecast period.

Major Players Are:

• HiMedia Laboratories,

• Sartorius AG,

• Thermo Fisher Scientific,

• Auckland BioSciences Ltd.,

• Moregate Biotech,

• Bovogen Biologicals,

• Merck KGaA,

• Capricorn Scientific GmbH,

• Gemini Bio,

• ROCKY MOUNTAIN BIOLOGICALS,

• Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd,

• CellSera Australia,

• Serana Europe GmbH,

• TRINA BIOREACTIVES AG,

• WISENT BIOPRODUCTS

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Adult Bovine Serum Market, By Origin:

• North America-sourced

• Australia-sourced

• New Zealand-sourced

• Others (South America-sourced, etc.)

Global Adult Bovine Serum Market, By Application:

• Commercial Purpose

• Research Purpose

