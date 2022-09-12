Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market to Surpass US$ 12,960.0 Million by 2028 | Becton, Dickinson and Company

Fetal And Neonatal Care Equipment

Fetal and neonatal monitoring is a very crucial part during and after delivery of the child.

The global fetal and neonatal monitoring market was valued at US$ 8,101.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

The global fetal and neonatal monitoring market was valued at US$ 8,101.1 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Major Players Are: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fujifilm SonoSite Inc., Medtronic Plc, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Cooper Surgical, Getinge AB, Natus Medical Incorporated, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, ArjoHuntleigh, Inc., Neoventa Medical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Analogic Corporation, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Smiths Medical, and Masimo.

Market Dynamics

The increasing product launches, research & developments, and funding are expected to boost the fetal and neonatal monitoring market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2017, Bloomlife, a women health technology company received two grants from governmental organizations accounting for US$ 2.3 million that will be used to fund a longitudinal study of its remote fetal monitoring wearable and also to implement more technological advancements in the product. These grants allowed the company to further develop and validate prenatal wearable platform for labour detection (preterm and term birth) and remote fetal monitoring, the two areas of critical concern especially for high health risk in some mothers.

However, the fetal and neonatal monitoring market growth is expected to be hampered over the forecast period, owing to product recalls by the regulatory bodies. For instance, in September 2019, Ultrasound Transducer (M2736A) by Pacific Medical Group Inc. was recalled by the U.S. FDA, owing to usage of unverified or invalidated parts in the device. The possible adverse clinical impacts can be inability to accurately detect and measure fetal heart rate, inability to accurately detect maternal peripheral oxygen saturation, inability to monitor uterine activity to follow contractions, inability to determine temperature, and maternal blood pressure. The company initiated the recall but not all products were corrected or removed.

Key features of the study:

• This report provides in-depth analysis of the fetal and neonatal monitoring market, market size (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the forecast period: 2022-2028, considering 2021 as the base year

• It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

• This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by leading players

• It profiles key players in the global fetal and neonatal monitoring market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments, and strategies

Detailed Segmentation:

• Global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market, By Product Type:

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Heart Rate Monitors

Uterine Contraction Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Others (Fetal ECG, Doppler, and Continuous Monitors)

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Cardiac Monitors

Capnographs

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Others (X-ray, CT Scans, and MRI)

• Global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market, By Portability:

Portable Monitoring Devices

Non-portable Monitoring Devices

• Global Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Market, By Method:

Invasive Monitoring Devices

Non-invasive Monitoring Devices

Table of Contents

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Overview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Portability

Market Snippet, By Method

Market Snippet, By End User

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3.Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact Analysis

Market Trends

Key Developments

Regulatory Landscape

Merger and Acquisition

Epidemiology Analysis

Technology Overview

PEST Analysis

