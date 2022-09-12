Cooling Fabrics Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast, 2020–2027-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in the demand for protective wear and sports apparel is projected to drive the demand for cooling fabrics during the forecast period.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cooling fabrics market is estimated to reach value of USD 4.03 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the demand for sportswear and protective clothing is propelling the cooling fabrics market.

Rise in awareness about better health has led to increased adoption of exercises, which has generated high demand for sportswear. Cooling fabrics offer comfortable body temperature in hot weather and ease the body condition. It also provides protection from UV rays, pollution, and sweat. Development of cost-effective products and promotional activities to create awareness about cooling fabrics are likely to drive the market for cooling fabrics in the near future.

Increase in the demand from the defense as well as the healthcare sector would offer lucrative opportunities for the cooling fabrics market in the next few years. Cooling fabrics are used in the manufacture of military uniforms and clothes used in extreme conditions such as deep-sea and space exploration, wherein the cooling property of fabrics contributed to better performance of the user. The high cost of apparel and low level of awareness are estimated to restrain the market during the forecast period.

Cooling Fabrics Market Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Cooling Fabrics business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Industry Participants:

Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Nilit Ltd., Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd., Polartec LLC, Ahlstrom Corporation, Invista, Kraton Corporation, and Coolcore LLC

Cooling Fabrics Market Segmentation

Emergen Research has segmented the global cooling fabrics market based on type, technology, textile type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Natural

Synthetic

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Active Cooling Fabrics

Air Cooled

Liquid Cooled

Passive Cooling Fabrics

Phase Change Cooling

Evaporation Cooling

Textile Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sports Apparel

Protective Wearing

Lifestyle

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In December 2020, Brrr introduced a new cooling fabric named ‘Brrr Pro.’ These fabrics are embedded with micro-cooling minerals, along with performance drying and hyper wicking, in order to elevate the ‘triple chill effect’ for fresh experience and superior comfort.

Natural cooling fabrics are witnessing increased demand, owing to high demand for natural and biodegradable products. These fabrics comprise inherent ventilation property. Growth in awareness about environmental issues is estimated to drive the demand for natural cooling fabrics during the forecast period.

The knitted segment dominated the market in the year 2019. Thermal property of knitted fabrics along with their ability to offer protection against cross weather conditions is fueling the segment.

The sports apparel segment held the largest market share in 2019. Cooling fabrics are largely consumed in the manufacture of sportswear. Increased demand for cooler clothes among people who exercise and play sports is driving the segment.

Key Coverage of the Cooling Fabrics Market:

Insightful information regarding the global Cooling Fabrics market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Cooling Fabrics market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations

Regional Segmentation

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In conclusion, the report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Global Cooling Fabrics market including the global and regional analysis of the market. The study covers critical information and factual data about the Cooling Fabrics market industry, along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. On the basis of the current market scope, the report provides an extensive analysis of how the Cooling Fabrics market is expected to fare in the forecast timeline. The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to offer an estimation of the outlook of the global state of the Cooling Fabrics market industry.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

