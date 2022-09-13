At 6% CAGR, Laser Interferometer Market Size Worth $350 million by 2027: IndustryARC
Rising Demand for Vehicles is Driving the Growth of this Laser Interferometer MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Laser Interferometer Market size is forecast to reach $350 million by 2027, growing at CAGR of around 6% from 2022 to 2027. Laser Interferometers aids in carrying out precise measurements of very small linear dimensions and inspection of machine parts by using laser means and electronic controls as well as by using refractive index.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Laser Interferometer Market highlights the following areas -
1. Europe held the major market share in 2021 and is estimated to witness the significant growth during 2022-2027, owning to increasing demand for automation and rapid growth across industries.
2. The market of Laser Interferometer is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for vehicles across the world.
3. The Laser Interferometer Market is consolidated with top market players including Renishaw PLC, Keysight Technologies, SIOS Meßtechnik GmbH, AMETEK, Inc., Mahr Inc. among others.
Segmental Analysis:
1. By Interferometer type, the Laser Interferometer Market is segmented into Michelson Interferometer, Fabry-Perot Interferometer, Fizeau Interferometer, Mach-Zehnder Interferometer, Sagnac Interferometer, Twyman-Green Interferometer, Fiber interferometer, Common-path interferometer and Others. Fizeau Laser Interferometers segment is analysed to grow with CAGR 6.7%, during the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. Europe dominated the market with around 33% Laser Interferometer Market share in 2021, and is estimated to grow, with a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027, due to the increasing demand for automation across industries and rapid growth in automotive, aerospace & defence sectors in terms of investments.
3. Based on end-user industry, Laser Interferometer Market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Life Sciences, Electronics Manufacturing and Semiconductor, Telecommunication and others. According to Laser Interferometer Market report of IndustryARC, Laser Interferometer Market size for automotive industry is analysed to grow with a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Laser Interferometer industry are -
1. Renishaw PLC
2. Keysight Technologies
3. SIOS Meßtechnik GmbH
4. AMETEK, Inc.
5. Mahr Inc.
