Sports Food Market Size to Boost $59.2 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 4.7% - IndustryARC
Increasing Demand for Sports Food from Geriatric Population is Driving the Sports Food MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Sports Food Market Size is estimated to reach $59.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Sports food is a food or a combination of foods that have been specially prepared to help athletes achieve certain nutritional or performance goals. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 as the penetration rate of fitness clubs is increasing as a result of consumers' growing worries about their health. Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to increasing. The proliferation of athletes is predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. The growing awareness about health is estimated to drive the market growth of the Sports Food Market. Sports Food poses threat to the market growth.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Sports Food Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Sports Food Market based on the application can be further segmented into Pre-workout, Post-workout, Weight Loss, and Others. Post-workout held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. Sports Food Market based on the consumer can be further segmented into Children, Adults, and Geriatric. The adult segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to the fact that a high majority of customers are between the ages of 18 and 64.
3. Sports Food Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 33% in the year 2021
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Sports Food industry are -
1. Hydroxycut
2. Coca-Cola Company
3. Hormel
4. Glanbia plc.
5. MusclePharm Corporation
