Power Tools Market Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trend, Development & Forecast 2027 | Atlas Copco AB, Emerson Electric

Power Tools Market

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Power Tools Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

The global power tools market is expected to be valued at US$ 44,697.1 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Overview:

A power tool is technically a tool that is power driven hand tool or a portable power tool, the names distinguish or differentiate it from the stationary power tool such as the drill press, whereas the power tools are usually used with the help of electricity, the group that comprises of the small pneumatic tools that are driven.

Power Tools Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Power Tools Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Apex Tool Group LLC, Atlas Copco AB, Emerson Electric, Co Techtronic Industries, Hilti Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Robert Bosch, Koki Holdings Co., Ltd., and Makita Corporation. Key Developments

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Power Tools Market, By Tool Type:

‣ Drilling Solutions

‣ Material Removal

‣ Sawing

‣ Wrenches

‣ Other Solutions

Global Power Tools Market, By Mode of Operation:

‣ Electric

◦ Corded

◦ Cordless

‣ Pneumatic

Global Power Tools Market, By Application:

‣ Industrial

‣ DIY

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key Market Drivers:

The rising demand of the power tools in the automotive industry due to rising sales of automotive is anticipated to augment the growth of the global power tools market. For instance, as per IOMV, producers’ state that the sale of commercial automotive was around 2 million and passenger automotive was 14 million units in Europe in the year 2020.

Further, the collaboration and partnership amidst the producers and the manufacturers for the development of effective commodities is anticipated to boost the growth of the global power tool market. For instance, in May 2018, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation collaborated with Triax technologies to create a tracking solution device permitting the construction firms to trace the location of tools and devices.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The Covid-19 outbreak has affected the growth of the global power tools market due to the strict imposition of lockdown and the interruption in the supply chain, inaccessibility of workforce, delay in production and transportation of goods from one place to another, which further led to the decline in the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

• The global power tool market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period due to the rapid launches and quick approvals amidst the key players and new acquisitions. In February 2020, Makita Corporation granted a novel nailer named 18 Gauge 2” Brand Nailer.

• Among regions, North America, Asia Pacific and Europe are anticipated to witness robust growth in the global power tool market due to rising industrialization, rising automotive production, and rising urbanization and construction activities. For instance, as per IOMV, the sales of commercial automotive in the Asia Pacific region were 80 lakhs and passenger automotive was 1 million units in the year 2020.

