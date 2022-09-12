Flumazenil Market to Reach US$ 25.526 Million with a CAGR of 2.8% by 2030 | Pfizer Laboratories Div Pfizer Inc.

Flumazenil Market

Flumazenil is a benzodiazepine inhibitor Flumazenil are used as reversal drug for postsurgical sedation from benzodiazepine anesthetics.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global flumazenil market is estimated to be valued at US$ 20.528 Mn in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent Market Insights has recently published comprehensive business research on "Global Flumazenil Market" which includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry.

Market Dynamics

Increasing research and development for the treatment of coma using flumazenil is expected to propel growth of the global flumazenil market. For instance, according to research data published on May 9, 2021, in Journal of Medical Case Reports, researchers have reported that flumazenil has showed positive result in complete neurocognitive recovery of patient with a Glasgow Coma Score of 15. 0.25 mg of flumazenil was intravenously administered to the patient who was unresponsive with Glass Coma Score of 3. After the patient was directed with flumazenil, the patient completely recovered by neurocognitive.

Major Players Are:

• Hoffmann La Roche,

• Akorn-Strides, LLC,

• Sandoz Canada Incorporated,

• Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC,

• Mylan Pharmaceuticals,

• Genentech, Inc.,

• General Injectables & Vaccines Inc,

• Sina Health Inc,

• West Ward Pharmaceutical,

• HF Acquisition Co. LLC,

• DBA HealthFirst,

• Hikma Farmaceutica,

• Pfizer Laboratories Div Pfizer Inc.,

• Physicians Total Care, Inc.,

• Bedford Pharmaceuticals

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Flumazenil Market, By Dose:

• 5 ml

• 10 ml

Global Flumazenil Market, By Application:

• Anti - Sedation

• Reversing Drowsiness

• Others (Hepatic Encephalopathy, Cirrhosis)

Global Flumazenil Market, By Distribution Channel:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

