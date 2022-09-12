Analytical Laboratory Services Market Size In 2022: Share Revenue, Application, Type, Regions with CAGR of 14.0%

Analytical Laboratory Services Market

Analytical Laboratory Services Market To Hit USD 13,839.72 million by 2028 and CAGR at a 14.0%, Featuring Profiles of Charles River Laboratories, WuXi AppTec

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Analysis and Insights: Global Analytical Laboratory Services Market

Global analytical laboratory services market is expected to reach USD 13,839.72 million by 2028, from USD 5,139.90 million in 2020, growing at the CAGR of 14.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increasing number of drug approvals & clinical trials, and rising demand for specialized analytical testing services is expected to drive the market.

Analytical laboratory services concerned to a wide range of chemical and microbiological assays. Analytical laboratory services include method development and validation, sample analysis for concentration confirmation, purity, homogeneity, and stability assays on preliminary formulations and finalized drug products for IND, NDA, and ANDA submissions. Analytical services also referred to as “materials testing” is used to describe various techniques used to identify the chemical makeup or characteristics of a particular sample. Manufacturers in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, electronics and plastics often use analytical testing for reverse engineering or failure analysis, and identifying contaminants or stains on products.

Limitations analysing novel complex products, cost of laboratory testing for drug development, maintenance and updating cost of instruments, and international guidelines are expected to hinder the market growth. Market players have taken various initiatives to increase the analytical laboratory services. Large numbers of market players are involved in providing analytical laboratory services with innovations that pave the way for the analytical laboratory services market growth. The high cost setting an advanced analytical lab is expected to restraint the global analytical laboratory services market. The testing parameter is not standardized, which sometimes limits using these facility centers for drug development by these biopharma and pharmaceutical companies. The cost of CRO’s facilities is also high due to advanced equipment, which restraint the market.

Global Analytical Laboratory Services Market Segmentation

Global analytical laboratory services market is categorized into six notable segments which are based on the test type, service type, method type, application, technology, end user channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of test type, the analytical laboratory services market is segmented into bioanalytical testing, batch release testing, stability testing, raw material testing, physical characterization, method validation, microbial testing, and environmental monitoring. In 2021, bioanalytical testing segment is expected to dominate the market because of diversified areas of expertise, which enables development of drugs in various geographies and for various different therapeutic areas.

On the basis of service type, the analytical laboratory services market is segmented into hospital-based laboratories, stand-alone laboratories, and clinics-based laboratories. In 2021, Hospital-based laboratories segment is expected to dominate the market due to high turnaround number of patients’ tests majorly for complex and severe disease conditions that are relatively more cost-intensive.

On the basis of method type, the analytical laboratory services market is segmented into cell-based assays, virology testing, method serology, immunogenicity, biomarker testing, and pharmacokinetic testing. In 2021, The Bio-marker testing segment is expected to dominate the market due to the advantages offered by biomarkers in drug development, rise in adoption of early toxicity testing, and increase in genome mapping programs.

On the basis of application, the analytical laboratory services market is segmented into oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, cardiology, and other applications. In 2021, infectious-disease segment is expected to the show the significant growth because of growing prevalence of targeted disease, rising health awareness, and escalating consumption of anti-microbial direct acting drug.

On the basis of technology, the analytical laboratory services market is segmented into mass spectroscopy, immunochemistry, UPLC technology, turbulent flow technology, and others. In 2021, The mass spectroscopy segment is expected to dominate the market due to the capacity to study numerous molecules regardless of whether they form the same structural family or not, and capacity to highlight the specific metabolites of a disease.

On the basis of end user, the analytical laboratory services market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industries, contract development & manufacturing organizations, contract research organizations, and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to dominate the market due to an immense amount of analytical testing required to support a product from discovery, development, and clinical trials, through manufacturing and marketing.

The large scale Analytical Laboratory Services business report gives progressively exact comprehension of the market scene, issues that may influence the business later on, and how to best position explicit brands. In addition to detailing about competitive landscape of the key players, this marketing report also offers complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, detailed analysis of the market segmentation, key developments in the market and details of research methodology.

Key Pointers Covered in Global Analytical Laboratory Services Market Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Size

Top to Bottom Market Analysis

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different Countries

Market value and overview of the analytical laboratory services market

Company profiling of top eight players in the analytical laboratory services market

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Charles River Laboratories

Medpace

WuXi AppTec

Eurofins Scientific

Q2 solutions (A Subsidiary of IQVIA)

SGS SA

SOLVIAS AG

Syneos Health

ICON plc

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization

National Medical Products Administration

Frontage Labs

TOXIKON

BioAgilytix Labs

VxP Pharma, Inc.

Pace Analytical Services, LLC

Pharmaceutical Research Associates Inc.

ALS Limited

Evotec SE

Intertek Group plc

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency

Food Safety and Drug Administration Department

European medicines agency

Federal Institute for Drugs & Medical Devices (BfArM)

Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco - AIFA

Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products

Shanghai Medicilone Inc.

Covance (A Subsidiary of Laboratory Corporation of America)

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

An Overview of the Global Analytical Laboratory Services Market Industry

Manufacturers’ Market Share Production Market Share by Regions

Consumption in Different Regions

Trends in Production, Revenue, and Price by Type

Analysis of the Global Analytical Laboratory Services Market by Applications

Global Analytical Laboratory Services Market Industry Company Profiles and Key Figures Analytical Laboratory Services Market Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Customers, Distributors, and Marketing Channel

