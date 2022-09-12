Indian Glaucoma and Cataract Surgery Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.1% to Reach $321 Million by 2023

Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market accounted for $164 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $321 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2023. West zone is the highest contributor in the Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market in 2016; however, north zone is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Glaucoma is caused by the damage to the optic nerve, and if not treated accurately can eventually lead to loss of vision. It is commonly prevalent in the geriatric population. The most commonly occurring type of glaucoma is the open-angle glaucoma. Apart from the conventional approaches such as laser surgeries, development of novel drainage devices and stents propel the market growth. Cataract is an eye-related disease in which clouding of the eye lens is observed that leads to impaired vision. Cataract surgery is the removal of clouded natural lens, and involves implantation of intraocular lens.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players operating in the Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market include Alcon, Inc. (Novartis AG), New World Medical, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bausch & Lomb, Inc. (Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.), Topcon Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Allergan plc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, Nidek Co., Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, and Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd. Other prominent players in the value chain include Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Zabbys, STAAR Surgical Company, Hoya Corporation, and Aurolab.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4607

Increase in incidence of glaucoma and growth in geriatric population drives the market growth. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of cataract disease as well as technological advancements in ophthalmic devices are projected to supplement the market growth. However, dearth of skilled professionals and risk of post-operative complications associated with glaucoma surgeries hamper this growth. Moreover, surge in investment by manufacturers in the emerging economies and rise in initiatives to reduce the burden of glaucoma offer profitable opportunities for market expansion.

Among the types of surgery for glaucoma, conventional glaucoma surgery is dominant segment owing to the fewer complications caused by the use of these devices, making them the first choice of the surgeons for the treatment of certain types of glaucoma.

By end user, the hospital segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is set to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, outpatient surgical center segment is expected to witness a high growth rate on account of the increase in the number of glaucoma laser surgeries being carried out in outpatient surgical facilities and large-scale utilization of glaucoma drainage devices such as tube shunts in these facilities

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4607

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

• West zone dominated Indian glaucoma and cataract surgery devices market in 2016, and is projected to continue its dominance in future.

• Phacoemulsification systems is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

• Glaucoma drainage devices is the largest contributor among the product segments in 2016.

• Intraocular lens generated the highest revenue, and is expected to continue its dominance in future.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Medical Thawing System Market

Contrast Media Injectors Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis.html

Singapore Cancer Tumor Profiling Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-cancer-tumor-profiling-market.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.