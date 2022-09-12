Filling Equipment Market Report 2021-26: Trends, Demand, Growth And Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global filling equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Filling Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global filling equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

Filling equipment refers to the machines utilized for filling solid, semi-solid, and liquid products into enclosed pouches, cans, jars and bags. Vacuum, net weight, volumetric, rotary, piston, aseptic, and spray fillers are some of the commonly used types of filling equipment. They are usually available in manual, semi-automatic and automatic variants. Compared to the traditionally used manual filling methods, they offer enhanced reliability, consistency, control, user-friendly operating system and long-term usage. As a result, filling equipment finds extensive application across various industries, such as pharmaceutical, cosmetic, chemical and food and beverage.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/filling-equipment-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global filling equipment market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for pharmaceutical products and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The equipment is widely used for rapid and accurate filling with minimal errors. Various technological advancements, such as the adoption of factory automation and robotics to standardize processes and maintain the safety of the product,are favoring the market growth. Moreover, rising consumer preference towards convenient and travel-friendly food and beverage packs is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Breakup by Sales Type:

New Machinery

Spare Parts

Breakup by Process Type:

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Breakup by Product Type:

Solid

Semi-Solid

Liquid

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Chemical

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Accutek Packaging Companies

Coesia S.p.A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

JBT Corporation

KHS GmbH (Salzgitter AG)

Krones AG

Ronchi Mario S.p.A.

Scholle IPN

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2YkL6ft

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/turbocompressors-market-2022-2027-share-size-trends-growth-and-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/server-microprocessor-market-2022-27-share-size-trends-growth-and-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/aquaculture-market-2022-27-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/artificial-organs-market-2022-27-share-size-trends-growth-and-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/small-hydropower-market-2021-26-share-size-trends-growth-and-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/infrared-imaging-market-2021-26-trends-size-growth-share-and-analysis

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/bopp-films-market-report-2022-27-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/electric-kettle-market-2021-26-size-share-demand-growth-trends-and-forecast

https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/crude-oil-flow-improvers-market-2021-26-size-share-demand-growth-trends-and-forecast

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.