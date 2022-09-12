Dents Releases First Ever Driving Gloves with Wristwatch Feature
The luxury leather gloves brand, established nearly 250 years ago, introduces an innovative new type of driving glove for menWARMINSTER, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dents, the heritage gloves company that has been producing leather driving gloves for generations, has launched a new style of driving glove for men. Known as the Geneva, this glove has an unusually oversized cut-out on the back of the glove. This allows a wristwatch to perfectly fit inside the cut-out, making it much more comfortable for the wearer and allows them to show off their favourite time piece.
This new style was designed in response to customer feedback, with many customers expressing their wish for driving gloves that can be worn with a wristwatch. Typically, driving gloves require the watch to be worn higher up the wrist leading to an uncomfortable experience, whereas the Geneva’s cut-out back is larger than any other driving glove, allowing the watch to be framed effortlessly inside the gloves’ cut-out.
Geneva glove features:
• Large keyhole design makes room for the watch to fit inside the gloves
• Made from finest hairsheep leather
• Strap fastening at the wrist
• Three-point decorative stitching
• Offered in classic black
• Available in a range of sizes
“At Dents we take great pride in listening to our customers and responding to their needs,” said Deborah Moore, Chief Executive of Dents. “So, when we learned that our customers love to pair our driving gloves with a statement wristwatch but could find wearing the two together uncomfortable, we set about fixing that. We’re incredibly proud of the Geneva driving gloves and believe our customers will love them as much as we do.”
The Geneva gloves are available to buy exclusively online at dentsgloves.com.
About Dents
Dents has made the world’s finest leather gloves since 1777. The extensive selection of men’s and women’s luxury leather gloves includes classic styles such as driving gloves, on-trend looks like fingerless gloves and use a variety of premium leathers and luxury linings. Based in Warminster, Dents has been perfecting the art of leather gloves for almost 250 years and also offers small leather goods (such as men’s belts and wallets) as well as non-leather accessories, such as knitted gloves, hats, scarves and more.
