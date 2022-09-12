CAMS driver Jack Leese gets a podium, as the engine dramatically fails on the last corner of the last lap at Silverstone
CAMS
CAMS Driver Jack Leese Secures a Podium Finish in Eventful Silverstone Race
The car had issues, I and I am not sure how I got third. Things went wrong, but somehow went right to still get a podium. Race to the flag”TARPORLEY, UNITED KINGDOM, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Leese achieved an impressive third place at Silverstone on August 21st, despite driving a damaged Radical racing car.
— Jack Leese
After being driven into at Brands Hatch during the previous round, Jack found his car understeering when he qualified 7th overall, 3rd in class.
He started the first race with an excellent performance gaining 5th place. Despite the cars behind being quicker, they were all battling which allowed Jack to open a gap.
Problems with the car became apparent when it started making strange noises and losing power. Within three laps Jack had lost 5 seconds off his lap pace allowing the cars behind him to close the gap. The engine finally blew up on the last corner of the last lap, but Jack managed to roll across the line in third place, gaining another podium finish with a photo finish as three other cars crossed the finish line around the same time.
With no engine Jack’s race weekend was over, finishing his Bikesports Championship! However, he is now competing in the last round of the competitive Radical Challenge at Donnington Park. On 17th September there will be two sprint races and the following day there is a longer endurance race.
Stephen Rastall
igroup CAMS
+44 7921 624502
steve.rastall@igroupltd.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn