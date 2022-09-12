Family-Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Facts, Future Scenarios, Growth and Analytical Insights 2030

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Industry

The Global Family Entertainment Center Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market.

PORTLAND , PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global family/indoor entertainment centers market size was valued at $25.14 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $69.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2021 to 2030.

FECs further offer group activities such as birthday parties or hosting business events in addition to family-oriented entertainment. Furthermore, the key factor that drives the growth of the family/indoor entertainment centers market includes favorable youth demographics and continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play boosting the growth of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 302 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5142

In addition, an increase in the number of malls positively impacts the growth of the market. However, the increase in ticket prices and the rise in popularity of home and mobile gaming hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the surge in investments in new games and attractions is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Depending on facility size, the 1 To 10 acres segment holds the largest family/indoor entertainment centers market share of the market due to the presence of a large number of FECs. FECs of such huge size is usually considered theme parks or amusement parks. However, 10,001 to 20,000 sq ft segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the number of indoor family entertainment centers integrated with arcades, restaurants, and music.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5142

Region-wise, the family/indoor entertainment centers market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the large-scale integration of new technologies such as 3D technology and virtual reality gaming, which are trending, and consumers are preferring modern ways of entertainment over traditional entertainment options. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the consistently growing middle-class population and increase in disposable income.

The family/indoor entertainment centers industry has witnessed significant growth in the past few years; however, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is projected to witness a sudden downfall in 2020. This is attributed to global fear of the virus and unprecedented travel restrictions, which have tremendously reduced the demand for travel services.

The family/indoor entertainment centers industry is projected to prosper in the upcoming years after the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Various tourism destinations across the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the U.S. have implemented restrictions since January 2020. In the wake of the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Key Findings Of The Study

• By facility size, the 1 To 10 acres segment accounted for the largest family/indoor entertainment centers market share in 2020.

• Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.

• On the basis of visitor demographic, the teenagers (13-19) segmented generated the highest revenue in 2020.

The key players profiled in the family/indoor entertainment centers market analysis are Cinergy Entertainment Group, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Dave & Buster’s, Inc., Disney, Fun City, Funriders, KidZania, Lucky Strike Entertainment, Scene75 Entertainment Centers, and SMAAASH. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Related Report:

1. Children's entertainment centers market

2. North America Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.