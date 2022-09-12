Council President Albornoz to be Joined by MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight for a Media Availability on Sept. 12 at Noon

MARYLAND, October 9 - For Immediate Release: Saturday, September 10, 2022

The Council President will also preview Tuesday’s Council meeting focused on the Purple Line, Thrive Montgomery 2050 and public health





Rockville, Md., Sept. 10, 2022—On Monday, September 12 at 12 p.m., Council President Gabe Albornoz will be joined by Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight for a media availability. Superintendent McKnight will provide an overview of the first two weeks of school, including an update on the County's new Harriet R. Tubman Elementary School, which opened its doors recently to more than 450 students.

Following this conversation, Council President Albornoz will discuss various upcoming Council matters, including the Council’s second African Heritage Month commemoration, which will highlight the African influence in Montgomery County and the U.S. The celebration will also showcase African art, dance, food, music and traditional attire. He will also provide a preview of two briefings that the Council will receive during its next meeting. The first will be on Thrive Montgomery 2050 and the public engagement work conducted over the summer by Nspiregreen and Public Engagement Associates, which are a team of consultants tasked with developing a racial equity and social justice review of the policies and practices recommended for the Thrive Montgomery 2050 Plan. The second will be a briefing on the new agreement reached with Maryland Transit Solutions, the contractor hired to complete construction on the Purple Line, and an updated timeline for the project.

Montgomery County Health and Human Services Public Health Emergency Preparedness Manager Sean O’Donnell will join the media availability to provide a public health update.

The media availability will be held via Zoom and is for credentialed members of the media.

