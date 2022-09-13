Aminophenol Market Size Expected to Reach US$431.5 Million with CAGR of 3.8% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Growing Demand for Aminophenol in the Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics Industry will Fuel the Aminophenol MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Aminophenol Market size is estimated to be US$431.5 Million by 2027 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. Aminophenol is a derived compound of phenol in crystalline, powder, pellets, and liquid form. Various aminophenol requires different chemical reactions to derive. 4-Aminophenol is derived from single-step catalytic hydrogenation of nitrobenzene. Aminophenol is widely used in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics to manufacture various end products such as paracetamol, acebutolol, and others. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. The global aminophenol market is growing at a moderate pace. A major factor in its market growth is the increased use in various applications including hair dyes, cosmetics, and the rubber industry.
2. The effect of COVID-19 on the end-use industries has affected the aminophenol market negatively. Also, increased concerns for health coupled with the delicacy of handling the product has lagged the market in manufacturing plants.
3. The global aminophenol market is consolidated in regional markets. However, the market is fragmented at the global level. Regional players have undergone several key strategies such as product innovation, launch, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships to capture the better market and capture better is expected to propel the market and pose several opportunities in global aminophenol market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. 4-Aminophenol held the largest share in the global aminophenol market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Increased consumption of 4-Aminophenols in the pharmaceutical industry to manufacture medicines is one of the major driving factors driving the segment.
2. Pharmaceutical and Cosmetics held a share of around 35% in the global aminophenol market in 2021 and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for aminophenol in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry will fuel the market.
3. Global Haircare Market including hair dyes was valued to be around US$ 95.52 Billion and is expected to reach US$ 105.75 Billion by 2025. The growing demand for cosmetic products coupled with rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry will contribute to increasing aminophenol product use.
4. North America has dominated the market in terms of volume and revenue by 2021. In terms of revenue, the region held the largest share more than 40% in the global aminophenol market in 2021, owing to the various players in the region.
5. According to the pharmaceutical research and manufacturers association of America, domestic and international revenue of the pharmaceutical industry flowing into the US has been evaluated to be US$ 334.4 Billion in 2017 and has increased to US$ 424.9 Billion in 2020 which signifies the dominance of North America region in the pharmaceutical industry.
6. Total revenue generated from the textile industry in Germany has declined from US$ 12.91 Billion in 2019 to US$ 12.18 Billion in 2020. Middle East Africa is expected to see significant growth, due to rising acceptance of the product as an amphoteric compound in the rubber industry coupled with manufacturers expanding their presence in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Aminophenol industry are -
1. Wego Chemical Group
2. SEQENS Group
3. Jayvir Dye Chem
4. BHARAT CHEMICALS
5. MOLBASE
