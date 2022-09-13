Digital PCR & Real-time PCR Market Size Expected to Reach $9.4 billion with CAGR of 9.6% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Rising Incidences of Different Diseases and Genetic Disorders are driving the Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Digital PCR & Real-time PCR Market size is forecasted to reach $9.4 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In Medical Biotechnology, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a strong core molecular biology technique for copying and amplifying a tiny amount of DNA sample in a short period of time. DNA strands, a set of synthetic oligonucleotides primers, a thermostable DNA polymerase, and nucleotides make up a conventional PCR. The method is widely utilized in human genome research. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Digital PCR & Real-time PCR Market highlights the following areas -
1. As per a survey conducted by a key player, Geographically, The North American Digital PCR & Real-time PCR Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. This is owing to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. In addition, the region has received funding from government institutes for research on qPCR and dPCR devices.
2. Several key players across several regions, such as Bio-Rad are heavily investing in Digital PCR and Real-time PCR R&D. For instance, Bio-Rad has been consistently researching ddPCR Genome Edit Detection Assays, which can help scientists evaluate modifications by genome editing tools.
3. Digital PCR & Real-time PCR Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Digital PCR and Real-time PCR Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Real-time PCR held the largest share in the Digital PCR & Real-time PCR Market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
2. The Global Demand for Digital PCR & Real-time PCR Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North America region dominated the Digital PCR & Real-time PCR Market in 2021 with a market share of 39%.
3. The Digital PCR & Real-time PCR Market based on type can be segmented into Real-time PCR(qPCR) and Digital PCR (Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR), Microfluidics-based digital quantitative PCR (qdPCR). Real-time PCR held the largest share in the Digital PCR & Real-time PCR Market in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Digital PCR & Real-time PCR industry are -
1. Abbott Laboratories
2. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
3. F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
4. Biomérieux S.A
5. Qiagen N.V.
