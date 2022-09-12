Sports Medicine Devices Market to Reach US$ 11,656.1 Million by 2028

Sports Medicine Devices

Sports medicine is the treatment and prevention of sports related injuries.

The global sports medicine devices market is estimated to account for US$ 8,645.3 Mn in terms of value in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 11,656.1 Mn by the end of 2028.

Major Players Are: 3M Company, Arthrex, Inc., ArthroCare Corporation, Biomet, Inc., BREG, Inc., Conmed Corporation, DePuy Mitek, Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc., Ossur hf, and OttoBock Healthcare GmbH.

Global Sports Medicine Devices Market: Drivers

Increasing prevalence of sports-related injuries is expected to propel growth of the global sports medicine devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the National High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study 2017-2018, 1,367,490 cases of sport-related were recorded in high schools in the U.S.

Moreover, increasing number of football players is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, according to FIFA’s Professional Football Report 2019, there are at least 128,983 professional football players around the world.

Increasing number of sports events is expected to propel growth of the global sports medicine devices market over the forecast period. For instance, the number of sports contested at every summer Olympic Games increased from 26 in 2012 to 28 in 2016 and 33 sports are scheduled for 2020.

Orthopedic Products held dominant position in the global sports medicine devices market in 2019, accounting for 68.5% share in terms of value, followed by Recovery Products.

• Who are Opportunities, Risk and Driving Force of Sports Medicine Devices Market? Knows Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Downstream Buyers.

• Who are the key manufacturers in space? Business Overview by Type, Applications, Gross Margin and Market Share.

• What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Sports Medicine Devices market?

• What will the market growth rate, Overview and Analysis by Type of Sports Medicine Devices Market in 2028?

• What are the key factors driving, Analysis by Applications and Countries Global industry?

• What is Dynamics, This Overview Includes Analysis of Scope and price analysis of top Manufacturers Profiles?

Detailed Segmentation

• Global Sports Medicine Devices Market, By Type:

Orthopedic Products

Artificial Joint Implants

Arthroscopy

Fracture repair

Orthobiologic

Prosthetics

• Recovery Products

Braces

Performance monitoring accessories

Other Recovery products

Chapter 1: Overview of Global Sports Medicine Devices Market (2022-2028)

• Definition

• Specifications

• Classification

• Applications

• Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players/Suppliers 2022 and 2028

• Manufacturing Cost Structure

• Raw Material and Suppliers

• Manufacturing Process

• Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3: Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2028)

• Sales

• Revenue and market share

Chapter 4, 5 and 6: Global Sports Medicine Devices Market by Type, Application & Players/Suppliers Profiles (2022-2028)

• Market Share by Type & Application

• Growth Rate by Type & Application

• Drivers and Opportunities

• Company Basic Information

Chapter 7, 8 and 9: Global Sports Medicine Devices Market Manufacturing Cost, Sourcing & Marketing Strategy Analysis

• Key Raw Materials Analysis

• Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

• Marketing Channel

Chapter 10 and 11: Sports Medicine Devices Market Effect Factors Analysis and Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2022-2028)

• Technology Progress/Risk

• Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (by Type, Application & Region)

Chapter 12, 13, 14 and 15: Global Sports Medicine Devices Market Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

• Methodology/Research Approach

• Data Source (Secondary Sources & Primary Sources)

• Market Size Estimation

