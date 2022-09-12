Telecom Cloud Billing Market Growth at a Rate of 25.6% with Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application and Forecast

Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market

Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market – Industry Trends and Forecast

Data Bridge Market research has recently published comprehensive business research on "Global Telecom Cloud Billing Market" which includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry.

The telecom cloud billing market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 25.6% in the forecast period to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on telecom cloud billing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market�s growth. The rise in the need for real-time billing is escalating the growth of telecom cloud billing market.

The telecom billing can be referred to as a number of activities varying from the procedure of the utilization tracking for voice and generating invoice to customers, data aggregation, enabling the customer relationship management through the various cloud based solution on private, levying charges upon respective tariffs, public and hybrid cloud by the vendors or different systems like the operations support systems or business support system (OSS/BSS) provider for several mobile network operators (MNOs).

Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the telecom cloud billing market in the forecast period are the rise in the transparency of the leading cloud providers. Furthermore, the growing of the revenue leakages across the industries is further propelling the growth of the telecom cloud billing market. On the other hand, the rise in the cyberattacks and data theft activities and the fluctuating structure of the regulatory regulations is further estimated to impede the market growth in the timeline period.

Competitive Analysis: The major players covered in the telecom cloud billing market report are AMDOCS, Oracle, CGI Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Netcracker, Cerillion Technologies Limited, AsiaInfo Technologies Limited, Optiva, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., DXC Technology Company, Vodafone Group, Verizon, NTT Communications Corporation, Deutsche Telekom AG, CenturyLink, BT, AT&T Intellectual Property, SAP, Salesforce.com Inc., among other domestic and global players.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

Telecom Cloud Billing Market Scope and Market Size

The telecom cloud billing market is segmented on the basis of type of billing, application, cloud platform, deployment, rate of charging mode, service, user type and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type of billing, the telecom cloud billing market is segmented into convergent, prepaid, postpaid, interconnect, roaming, embedded, and others.

On the basis of application, the telecom cloud billing market is segmented into revenue management, account management, customer management, traffic management, billing and provisioning, and others.

On the basis of cloud platform, the telecom cloud billing market is segmented into business continuity as a service (BCaaS), software as a service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and others.

On the basis of deployment, the telecom cloud billing market is segmented into public, private, and hybrid.

On the basis of rate of charging mode, the telecom cloud billing market is segmented into subscription-based, and usage-based.

On the basis of service, the telecom cloud billing market is segmented into professional, and managed.

On the basis of user type, the telecom cloud billing market is segmented into individuals, and enterprises.

On the basis of end user, the telecom cloud billing market is segmented into transportation, government, media and entertainment, healthcare, BFSI, retail, and other.

