IPTV Market 2022: Current Scenario and Growth Prospects 2027 | AT&T, ARRIS Group, MatrixStream Technologies, CenturyLink

IPTV Market

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "IPTV Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

The global IPTV market is expected to be valued at US$ 269.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Overview:

IPTV has gained immense momentum in recent years, thanks to the emergence of OTT (over-the-top) services. This service is increasingly adopted by households across the world, with rapid urbanization driving this growth. Television manufacturers are partnering with telecom providers to offer IPTV services through built-in set-up boxes, making it easier for consumers to adopt IPTV. More players are stepping into the market by providing IPTV service systems and hardware setup. The video-on-demand (VOD) service is another key factor driving growth in IPTV. VOD is a new feature of IPTV that offers a selection of available videos via real-time Streaming Protocol. The US providers are leading VOD users, with Amazon Prime Video surpassing Netflix and YouTube with 72% market share. Further, 53% of users spend more than $11 monthly on streaming services.

IPTV Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global IPTV Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: AT&T, Inc., ARRIS Group, Inc., Bharti Airtel Limited, MatrixStream Technologies, Inc., CenturyLink, Inc., Amino Technologies plc, Deutsche Telekom AG, Orange SA, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Broadcom Corporation.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global IPTV Market, By End Users:

• Enterprises

◦ Small Enterprise

◦ Medium Enterprises

◦ Large Enterprises

• Residential

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Market Dynamics:

The availability of low-priced internet data is estimated to boost growth of the global IPTV market over forecast period. For instance, Orange TV Lite was launched by Orange S.A. in August 2021. This new concept allows users to combine their streamline and TV account that too without paying for a complete subscription. Orange TV Lite allows users to stream around 20 TV channels on their tablets, PCs or smartphones. Moreover, increasing competition between satellite TV and cable TV operators is estimated to hamper growth of the global IPTV market over forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 outbreak has affected the lives of many individuals and now people have adapted to a different lifestyle. During the lockdown imposed by governments in many countries people were confined to their homes, which led users to subscribe to television and internet services. Moreover, increasing usage of internet in households, owing to the work-from-home policies by several organizations has also resulted in high consumption of internet. The service providers in the IPTV Market are offering services at minimal costs, thus contributing to the growth of the market. So, COVID-19 had a short term impact on the global IPTV market.

Key Takeaways:

The global IPTV market is expected to witness robust growth, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of 5G technology. For instance, AvediaStream m9605 Media Player, was launched by a VITEC company called Exterity, in April 2021, it offers 4K 60fps and 4K video animations and graphics.

North America is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the global IPTV market over the forecast period, due to presence of many verticals and organizations in that sector.

