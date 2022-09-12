Health Information Exchange Market | North America is likely to grow at a Rapid Speed in the Near Future - ZMR
The Global Health Information Exchange Market accounted for USD 1.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2028
The Global Health Information Exchange Market accounted for USD 1.23 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.42 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2028.
Some of the key players in the Global Health Information Exchange Market include GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Orion Health, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medicity, Inc., CareEvolution, Inc., Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, RelayHealth Corporation, amongst others. These players are set to bolster the development of Health Information Exchange Market.
This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled ““Global Health Information Exchange Market Analysis By Setup (Private and Public), By Implementation Model (Centralized, Decentralized and Hybrid), By Solution (Portal-centric, Platform-centric, Messaging-centric and Others), By Application (Web Portal Development, Internal Interfacing, Workflow Management and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2028.”
Rising Awareness About Healthcare Information Exchange System to Spur Market Growth
Rising awareness about healthcare information exchange system, reducing the costs that is associated with the maintenance of health records in hard copy are some of the key factors fuelling the growth of the global healthcare information exchange program market. Furthermore, HIE plays a vital role in minimizing medical and medication errors thereby enhancing the safety & quality of patient care, eliminates needless paperwork, provide easy deployment of healthcare services & developing technologies, and enables the caregivers to give treatment & care effectively by providing clinical decision supporting tools. Owing to all these benefits of HIE, most healthcare providers are adopting the technology of HIE thereby boosting the growth of the global health information exchange market. However, increasing connectivity among the healthcare providers and the rising digitalization may drive the growth of the global healthcare information exchange market during the forecast period.
Presence of Big Players in The Region Support North American Dominance
North America is expected to dominate the Global Health Information Exchange Market. Factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure and the high adoption rate of digital healthcare contributing to the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR over the forecast period. The factors affecting the growth of the health information exchange market in this region include growing initiatives for adopting EHR in Japan, along with increasing investments in the healthcare industry in China & India. Europe is expected to hold a significant share in the global health information exchange market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has a wide range of consequences for the healthcare industry. To avoid the transmission of the epidemic, government-imposed restrictions on travel and a social distancing policy are in place. The epidemic infected a large number of people around the world, resulting in a growing patient pool. The hospital and clinics eventually ran into problems treating such a large number of patients and keeping track of their medical history.
Furthermore, the decline in medical and nursing personnel put a significant strain on physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. During this pandemic, HIE allowed the compilation and standardisation of all public health records, making them readily accessible to physicians. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic has provided a significant gap for the global health knowledge sharing industry, which is projected to expand rapidly.
Growth Factors
One of the major growth drivers for the Global Health Information Exchange Market is rising awareness about healthcare information exchange system. Health information exchange facilitates high-speed access to exchange medical clinical records with hospitals and doctors, allowing for fast, reliable, and successful patient recovery. Sharing patient data on a regular basis aids in making informed decisions at the point of treatment, reduces duplicate tests and improves diagnosis rates, and prevents readmissions and prescription errors. Clinical data from a variety of providers, public health data, and expense and activity data from a variety of providers and payers are also used in the health information exchange.
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
