Meningococcal Vaccines Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The global meningococcal vaccines market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.09% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Meningococcal Vaccines Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global meningococcal vaccines market size reached US$ 3.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.09% during 2022-2027.

Meningococcal vaccines represent biological substances administered for the prevention of meningitis, which is a contagious infection of the membranes surrounding the spinal cord and the brain. Some of the common variants include polysaccharide, conjugate, and subcapsular. They are administered to children, infants, and adults to immunize them against the invasive disease and target meningococcal bacteria A, B, C, W-135, Y, etc. Once the vaccines are administered, antibodies are formed to fight the bacteria and create an immune response to prevent the infection in the future.

Market Trends

The widespread adoption of routine immunization is primarily driving the meningococcal vaccines market. Additionally, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies across countries to promote public health programs while emphasizing on the protection of special risk groups, such as tourists and military personnel, to contain the risks of infections is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of meningococcal vaccines that assist in preventing the disease and minimizing the long-term effects, including loss of vision and motor skills, temporary or permanent deafness, seizure, neurological damage, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, extensive R&D activities and continuous improvements in the healthcare infrastructures are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the development of ready-to-use liquid formulations that do not need reconstitution is anticipated to fuel the meningococcal vaccines market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Limited

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Serum Institute of India Ltd.

Walvax Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of vaccine type, composition, vaccine serotype, distribution channel, end-user and geography.

Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Conjugate

Polysaccharide

Subcapsular

Breakup by Composition:

Mono Vaccines

Combination Vaccines

Breakup by Vaccine Serotype:

MenACWY

MenB & Manic

MenC

MenA

MenAC

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Sales

Others

Breakup by End User:

Pediatric

Adult

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

