Telecom Expense Management Market Expected to Reach USD 1,946.74 million by 2028
The telecom expense management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,946.74 million by 2028. Increase in demand for TEM due to IoT and cloud-based applications is boosting the market.
Telecom expense management (TEM) is an approach of managing all telecommunication service expenses such as voice, data, and wireless with a combination of software tools and manual auditing. In managing all these services and related processes, its main goal is to minimize costs and maximize process efficiency. For a small company, it can be as simple as checking over your phone bill every month to make sure you are not billed for services you do not want. For larger companies, it is a more formal program to optimize spending on telecom services. Most of the attention goes to bill auditing and getting refunds for billing errors, but an effective TEM program can do more than that.
Competitive Analysis: The major companies which are dealing in the Telecom Expense Management are Vodafone Group, CGI Inc., Dimension Data, Accenture, Econocom, Asignet. Technology DNA, AVOTUS, Calero-MDSL, Cass Information Systems, Inc., Network Control, One Source, RadiusPoint, Saaswedo, Sakon, Tangoe, Tellennium, Upland Software, Inc., VALICOM, MOX, LLC., WidePoint Corporation and other in domestic players.
Increase in demand for telecom expense management due to IoT and cloud-based application is the major driving factor in the market. The forecasting of future spend can be a challenge; however low deployment cost and growing demand for cost-efficient TEM solutions prove to be an opportunity. The restraints due to the lack of interoperability between solutions and different vendors are the restraining factors.
Telecom Expense Management Market Scope and Market Size
The telecom expense management market is segmented on the basis of the offering, service delivery mode, enterprise size and end use. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of offering, the global Telecom expense management market is segmented into solutions and services. In 2021, solutions segment is expected to dominate the global telecom expense management market as it help in reducing of unnecessary cost and optimizing the telecom spending.
On the basis of service delivery mode, the global Telecom expense management market has been segmented into licensed software, managed services, and complete outsourcing and hosted. In 2021, licensed software segment is expected to dominate the global Telecom expense management market, as all the operations are carried out by the customer himself, giving the transparency of all the spending carried out.
On the basis of enterprise size, the global Telecom expense management market has been segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. In 2021, large enterprise segment is expected to dominate the global Telecom expense management market as most of the work of many large firms are carried on through telecommunication which increase the demand of TEM solution to reduce its spending on telecommunication.
