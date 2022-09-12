At 12.9% CAGR, HPC as a Service Market to Hit USD 21.52 billion by 2029 – Growth Drivers, Top Companies, Key Trends, New Innovations, and Investment Plans - Adroit Market Research

North America region is forested to dominate the high-performance computing as a service (HPCaaS) market due to the expansion of computing technologies and the predominance of different market players.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a predicted CAGR of 12.9%, the High-Performance Computing as a Service market is expected to grow from USD 5.9 billion in 2019 to USD 21.52 billion by 2029. The introduction of new goods and services, accessibility to better technologies, and decreased capital costs all contribute to the growth of the HPC as a service market.

The global high-performance computing as a service market is anticipated to grow at a high demand wing to the services in the media and entertainment industry. This is due to the advantages of such services, including quick discoveries, increased productivity, flexible architectures, a rich ecosystem of solutions, secure collaboration, and many others.

One important aspect anticipated to spur the growth of the global high-performance computing as a service market over the forecast period is the rising acceptance of cloud-based services across various industries. This adoption takes advantage of the demand for quick processing and data streaming. Because high-performance computing as a service offers capabilities such as AI, parallel processing, machine learning, supercomputing, and scalability, which delivers high throughput, is an important factor in boosting the target market's growth in cloud-based organizations around the world.

However, the global high-performance computing as a service market is likely to experience growth restraints due to the increasing importance of storage and data management, as well as continuous power supply. In addition, the market for high-performance computing as a service is being constrained by rising software barriers. However, many educational institutions are implementing high-performance computer technology based primarily on the services, which is creating a wealth of profitable growth potential over the anticipated time.

Request a pdf brochure @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3473

High-performance computing as a service (HPCaaS) market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2029 Market Size in 2031 USD 21.52 billion Segment Covered Type, Application, Regions by Types Covered BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing Applications Covered colocation, hosted private cloud, public cloud Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Key Players Profiled Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (India), IDG Communications, Inc. (US), Sabalcore Computing, Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Penguin Computing (US)

Throughout the forecast period, the healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Future data storage requirements are predicted to grow in tandem with the number of life science applications. The HPC as a service market will be driven by applications that demand real-time data processing, such as customized medicine, protein modeling, genomics, and data mining. The Asia Pacific market for high-performance computing as a service is anticipated to dominate the worldwide industry and contribute to strong revenue growth. The market for high-performance computing as a service in the Asia Pacific region is primarily driven by expanding cloud service acceptance and the expansion of cloud-based businesses in nations like Japan, China, and India.

One of the main factors anticipated to propel the growth of the global high-performance computing as a service market is the increasing awareness of high-performance computing as a service with low investment costs and an alternative to solution for on-premise clusters, along with a variety of options for node sizes, configurations, and graphics processing units (GPUs).

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/3473

For instance, in 2018, Penguin Computing (US) published Scyld ClusterWare 11, a new software suite that offers HPC environments software such as web-based access, MPI implementations and schedulers, and many more. End users can get assistance from penguin computing services with cluster environment design, optimization, management, and security.

Furthermore, the GCP (Google Cloud Platform) relationship was announced by US-based Adaptive Computing Enterprises, Inc. in 2018. With the help of its NODUS cloud bursting solution, this alliance is said to demonstrate cloud bursting on GCP and enable HPC for cloud-based use cases.

Major Points from Table of Contents:



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Outlook

4. HPC as a Service (HPCaaS) Market by Type, 2022-2029 (USD Billion)

5. HPC as a Service (HPCaaS) Market by Application, 2022-2029 (USD Billion)

6. HPC as a Service (HPCaaS) Market by Region, 2022-2029 (USD Billion)

7. Competitive Landscape

8. Company Profile

9. Appendix

Looking for DISCOUNT? If yes, then request for discount at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/3473





Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.