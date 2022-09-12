Radio Advertising Market Size, Growth, Trends, Future Demand and Business Outlook 2022-2027 | WPP PLC, Omnicom Group

Radio Advertising Market Report 2022-2027

The global radio advertising market exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, “Radio Advertising Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the global radio advertising market size reached US$ 35.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during 2022-2027.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The improving radio accessibility owing to the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Besides this, the surging popularity of radio as the sole source of information and entertainment for individuals in remote and rural regions is another major growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, since radio commercials appeal to a broader audience, brands and advertisers are rapidly shifting toward radio advertising to communicate with their target audiences. In line with this, the rising usage of radio advertising by international organizations and governing agencies of various countries for mass outreach programs has augmented product demand.

Furthermore, there has been a significant shift among individuals toward listening to the radio while multi-tasking, including driving, exercising, playing video games, and performing daily chores. Along with this, the launch of in-car media apps that support radio is positively influencing market growth. Besides this, recent technological advancements, such as the introduction of radio automation software that allows broadcasters to upload and store pre-recorded audio content, such as songs, commercials, and interviews, and assists in operating multiple stations or channels, have propelled the market growth.

Other factors, including the expanding online radio audiences, widespread availability of radio stations worldwide, increasing spending on radio ads, rapid urbanization, and improving infrastructure, are also providing a positive thrust to the market growth.

Key Players Included in Global Research Report:

• WPP PLC

• Omnicom Group Inc.

• Publicis Groupe

• The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

• Dentsu Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Based on Type:

• Traditional Radio Advertising

• Terrestrial Radio Broadcast Advertising

• Terrestrial Radio Online Advertising

• Satellite Radio Advertising



Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe, Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape



If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

