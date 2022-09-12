Agriculture and Farm Machinery Market is Projected to Surpass US$ 342.8 Bn by 2027 | CNH Global NV, Mahindra & Mahindra

Agriculture and Farm Machinery Market

Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Agriculture and Farm Machinery Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook.

The global agriculture and farm machinery market was valued at US$ 174.6 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 342.8 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2020 and 2027.

Market Overview:

There are several factors to consider when selecting farm machinery. Small machinery has the potential to save time and labor costs, while larger machinery can result in increased fixed costs and overall cost increases. Farm machinery recommendations are based on the characteristics of the farm. For example, a less expensive set of machinery can accomplish the same planting and tillage operations in twenty to twenty-five field days. Small farm machinery can save on labor costs, but it can also be hard on crop quality. The number of acres users want to cultivate and harvest will affect the type of farm machinery they need. Larger farms may require larger machinery, which can make planting and harvesting easier. Some machines can even be acquired in two units with an additional tractor and operator. Ultimately, the right farm machinery can be the key to maximizing profits and reducing production risks.

Agriculture and Farm Machinery Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:

The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.

Our report focuses on top players in global Agriculture and Farm Machinery Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:

𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: CNH Global NV, Yamabiko Corporation, Deere and Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Same Deutz-Fahr, Bucher Industries AG, AGCO Corporation, Iseki & Co., Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), Kubota Corporation, and Alamo Group, Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Agriculture and Farm Machinery Market, By Product:

‣ Farm Tractors

‣ Harvesting Machinery

‣ Plowing and Harvesting Machinery

‣ Planting and Fertilizing Machinery

‣ Haying Machinery

‣ Other Agriculture Machinery

‣ Parts and Attachment

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:

» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing developments by key players are expected to augment the growth of the global agriculture and farm machinery market. For instance, in November 2021, John Deere introduced advanced material collection systems along with mechanical grapples used for compact utility tractors. Farm machinery is used to perform all kinds of farm work, and some pieces are multi-purpose. A tractor is the most common piece of farm machinery. Both subsistence and commercial farmers use tractors to farm. Tractors have huge wheels that enable them to travel over most types of soil. There are also self-propelled tractors. All these machines can help farmers make more money by completing their tasks faster and easier. They can also save time and energy. Increasing agricultural activities in the world are estimated to enhance the growth of the global agriculture and farm machinery market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the agricultural sector witnessed several challenges. However, gradual developments by key players during the later stage of the pandemic significantly boosted the market growth. For instance, For instance, in December 2021, New Holland Agriculture created a Straddle Tractor, in order to meet the high requirements of the narrow vineyards, which are used in premium wine-growing regions such as Burgundy, Médoc, and Champagne.

Key Takeaways:

• North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global agriculture and farm machinery market, owing to the presence of key companies in the region. For instance, in August 2021, Massey Ferguson, an AGCO Corporation brand introduced the VE Series planters.

• Europe is estimated to witness high growth in the global agriculture and farm machinery market, owing to the increasing developments by key players in the region. For instance, in November 2021, CLAAS introduced advanced TORION 1913 and TORION 2014 models, featuring high engine power, increased loading height, and increased lift capacity.

