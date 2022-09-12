Mobile Hotspot Router Market Report 2022-27, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

The global mobile hotspot router market to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.5% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Mobile Hotspot Router Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," The global mobile hotspot router market reached a value of US$ 5.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.5% during 2022-2027.

A mobile hotspot router refers to a pocket-sized wireless device that links multiple Wi-Fi-enabled devices with a single router. The routers are equipped with various features, such as a global positioning system (GPS), power bank, and USB points and are generally built into a smartphone or as a standalone portable gadget that can be connected to the phone. They provide fast, simple, and instant internet connectivity to several devices, including laptops, mobiles, and computers that can be accessed anytime. As a result, mobile hotspot routers find widespread applications among domestic and commercial users across the globe.

Market Trends

The emerging trend of digitalization and the escalating demand for wireless and broadband services are among the primary factors driving the mobile hotspot router market. Besides this, the rising utilization of smart devices across the globe and the increasing consumer awareness towards pay-as-you-go business models are further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of mobile hotspot routers among frequent business travelers and tourists and the elevating usage of e-commerce platforms for online shopping through mobile devices, which require stable internet connectivity, are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, various technological advancements, such as the development of data storage systems integrated with cloud-based applications, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the launch of several policies by the government bodies to provide Wi-Fi in public places is anticipated to propel the mobile hotspot router market over the forecasted period.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Corporation)

Belkin International Inc. (Foxconn)

D-Link Corporation (TPE: 2332)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (SHE: 002502)

Netgear Inc.(NASDAQ: NTGR)

Novatel Wireless Inc. (Inseego) (NASDAQ: INSG)

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

XCom Global Inc.

ZTE Corporation (SHE: 000063)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end-user, distribution channel and geography.

Breakup by Type:

Standalone

Bundled

Breakup by End-User:

Domestic User

Commercial User

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Multi-Brand Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

