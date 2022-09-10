Vietjet opens new routes connecting Phú Quốc to New Delhi, Mumbai

VIETNAM, September 10 - PHÚ QUỐC — Vietjet has launched two new routes connecting the "Pearl Island" Phú Quốc with New Delhi and Mumbai in India to further tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries.

The Phú Quốc-Mumbai route will have two return flights per week while the Phú Quốc-New Delhi route will offer three return flights per week.

Fares on these routes are being sold starting from only VNĐ668,000 (excluding taxes and fees) under weekly attractive promotions.

Vietjet is currently the airline operating the most routes between Việt Nam and India with 17 direct routes connecting Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng and Phú Quốc with the five largest cities in the South Asian country including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Bangalore. — VNS