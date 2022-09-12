International exhibition on beauty products and technology attracts foreign brands

VIETNAM, September 12 - HCM CITY — The 2022 International Exhibition on Beauty Products, Technology and Services, Vietnam Beautycare Expo 2022, will be held in HCM City from September 14 to 17.

Vietnam Beautycare Expo 2022 has attracted more than 300 brands from over 15 countries and territories, showcasing the latest beauty products and technology, including customised skin care equipment, healthcare machine, perfumes, spa and salon equipment, and skin, hair, nail and body care products containing pure PDRN, a core component of salmon DNA that helps skin regenerate.

Following the success of previous events held in Hà Nội, the expo promises to offer visitors a chance to exchange information and experience products directly with companies from Switzerland, Greece, South Korea, Japan and other countries.

The highlight of the exhibition this year is the Gobiz Korea pavilion, where visitors can experience the Gobiztown virtual exhibition hall through VR to visit and experience more than 1,000 Korean products including skin care, makeup, hair care, and body care products.

In addition, live demonstrations of the latest advanced technology in the cosmetic tattoo industry, business matching programmes and other activities will be held during the expo.

Vietnam Beautycare Expo 2022 will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre together with the 17th Pharmedi Vietnam, an International Exhibition on Products, Equipment, Supplies for Medicines, Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals & Rehabilitation. — VNS