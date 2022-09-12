AgroViet 2022 opens this month

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam's 22nd international agricultural exhibition, AgroViet 2022, will take place from September 15-18 in Hà Nội.

Hoàng Văn Dư, deputy director of the Centre for Agricultural Trade Promotion, held a press conference on AgroViet 2022 last week.

He said the organisation board had so far received about 100 domestic and foreign enterprises registrations to join this exhibition.

“The exhibition is a chance for local and foreign enterprises to increase trade activities for agricultural and food products of Việt Nam and other countries. At the same time, it will introduce Vietnamese agricultural products with high quality in domestic and foreign markets," said Lê Thanh Hòa, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Product Processing and Market Development, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The AgroViet 2022 is also aimed at approaching agricultural production in Industry 4.0 to create added value for agricultural products.

This exhibition aims to enhance trade promotion activities, expand cooperation and act as a bridge between businesses and consumers. It will create opportunities for provinces and cities nationwide to introduce potential in agriculture production.

The exhibition is one of the activities under the Strategy for Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

AgroViet returns after two years of being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This event attracts the attendance of enterprises from six countries: Australia, Russia, Japan, China, Thailand and Indonesia.

At this exhibition, foreign enterprises, organisations and joint venture companies display high-quality agricultural products, machines, equipment and technologies for the production and processing of agricultural products; supporting services, logistics services and e-commerce.

Meanwhile, domestic enterprises will show many agricultural, forestry and fishery products with clear origins, geographical indications, products meeting standards of "One Commune One Product" programme (OCOP), and organic products.

They include Nàng Sen rice, ST25 rice, organic rice, Japonica rice, mint honey, Mường Khương chilli sauce, and Nha Trang bird's nest.

The exhibition has one booth displaying agricultural and rural development achievements, results of national programmes on developing agricultural production, key agricultural products with an export value of over US$1 billion; national OCOP products; new agricultural products following consumption trends of domestic and international markets.

There is a display area for ​​startups in agriculture. This will help startups exchange information and seek opportunities for cooperation and sustainable development.

The organisation will also run a forum on consulting and providing information for startups in agriculture to hear experts sharing about policy mechanisms and experiences on success or risks in startups.

In addition, there is a forum on connecting agricultural product consumption to markets in the Netherlands and the Nordic countries; and a conference of consultancy on design, and product packaging design following the needs of the market. VNS