IGBT & Thyristor Market Size to Boost US$12.6 billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.7% - IndustryARC
Increased production of electric vehicles due to stringent emission norms and improved charging infrastructure set to drive the IGBT & Thyristor marketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the IGBT & Thyristor Market is forecast to reach $12.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% in the period 2022-2027. IGBT has been witnessing significant growth in automotive sector, owing to adoption of electric vehicle. The reduction in the cost of electric vehicle due to technological advancement in power semiconductor devices and the reduced battery price has increased the demand for electric vehicle since 2016. The production of electric vehicle is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period. The growing technological innovation in the IGBT & thyristor market such as silicon controlled rectifier, variable frequency drives, metal oxide silicon field effect transistor and gate turn off Thyristor will drive the market growth. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the IGBT & Thyristor market highlights the following areas -
1. Implementation of new policies such as credit score on manufacturing of the electric vehicles and new government regulations for the reduction of the CO2 is anticipated to increase the production of the electric vehicle which is set to increase the usage of IGBT which will impact the growth of IGBT market.
2. The increasing focus and investments in R&D for new IGBT chip and module which helps in reducing the power consumption, and improve chip density, thermal resistivity and efficiency would further strengthen the position of IGBT market.
3. APAC holds a major share of IGBT market. The growth of the market is this region is driven by the increasing number of startups which are focusing on introducing new technologies which will enhance the performance of the battery of the EVs is driving the IGBT market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The automotive sector is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2022-2027. According to IEA’s 2021 data revealed that the new electric car sales has witnessed an increase from 203 thousand units in 2013 to 6.5 Million in 2021 owing to which the IGBT market is growing at astonishing speed.
2. The 800-1200V segment accounts for the largest share of the IGBT & Thyristor market at 34.2% in 2021. To target the largest IGBT market, all manufacturers offer 600V – 1,200V components, with a new range of products being primarily focused on 800 to 1,000V.
3. APAC IGBT market is analyzed to witness the highest growth rate during 2022-2027 at 9.4%. The IGBT market in this region is mainly driven by the rising production of electric vehicles. In 2021, the production of the electric vehicle in this region has grown by 64% as compared to 2020.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the IGBT & Thyristor industry are -
1. Infineon
2. Littelfuse
3. Fuji Electric
4. Renesas Electronics Corporation
5. ROHM Co. Ltd.
