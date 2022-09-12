Liver Health Supplements Market Outlook and Future Scenarios | Forecast, 2020–2027

Allied Analytics

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing prevalence of liver diseases in the global population such as liver cancer, fatty liver, severe cirrhosis, obesity will drive the Liver Health Supplements Market industry growth in the coming years. Trend of majority population towards alcohol consumption will also boost the industry during the forecast period. Moreover, high sugar content in the form of soft-drinks and consumption of salty and packaged foods affects the health of the liver causing it to deteriorate.

Increase in R&D of dietary supplements to maintain good health of individuals is estimated to drive industrial growth during the forecast period. Recent launches by major players will attract consumer attention to its advanced benefits compared to other health supplements.

Recent studies have shown that liver diseases are on the rise, which will make the industry grow faster in the coming years. For example, in 2018, statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that about 4.5 million adults were diagnosed with liver diseases.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players profiled in this report include Nature’s Bounty, NOW Foods, Jarrow Formulas, Inc, NUTRALife, Himalaya Herbal Healthcare, Gaia Herbs, Thompson’s (Integria Heathcare), Nature’s Way, Irwin’s Natural, Swanson Health Products

