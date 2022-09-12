Swabs Collection Kits Market By Size, Trends Evaluation, Leading Players, Recent Developments and Forecast 2028

Global Swabs Collection Kits Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Global swabs collection kits market is expected to reach USD 9,600.70 million by 2028, growing with a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The Swabs Collection Kits Market Report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of Swabs Collection Kits Industry

Global swabs collection kits market is expected to reach USD 9,600.70 million by 2028 from USD 5,038.25 million in 2020, growing with a CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. The high demand for swabs collection kits due to the COVID-19 pandemic is putting pressure on the key players to bridge the gap and meet this high demand while maintaining patient care quality.

Swab testing is a clinical method of taking a sample of various secretions such as nasal, nasopharyngeal among others. The sample is then analysed for the presence of various microorganisms or other clinical markers for disease. The sample collection kit means reagents and vitals for collecting a sample and then shipping them to laboratories for analysis.

The major companies which are dealing in the global swabs collection kits market are Medline Industries, Inc., Starplex Scientific Inc., GeneDx, Inc., Puritan Medical Products, Quidel Corporation, Titan Biotech Ltd HiMedia Laboratories, VIRCELL S.L., BD, DiaSorin Molecular LLC, COPAN Diagnostics Inc., Lucence Health Inc., BTNX Inc., Norgen Biotek Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hologic, Inc., Path-Tec, LLC, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, MWE, BioCat GmbH, Miraclean Technology Co.,Ltd. and Hardy Diagnostics among others.

The Global Swabs Collection Kits Market report encompasses the general idea of the global Swabs Collection Kits market including definition, classifications, and applications. Further, it includes the all-inclusive comprehension of several factors such as drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

Global Swabs Collection Kits Market scope and market size

Global swabs collection kits market is categorized into eight notable segments based on type, configuration, tip material, shaft, specimen, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the global swabs collection kits market is segmented into nares, oropharyngeal, nasopharyngeal and others. In 2021, nasopharyngeal segment is expected to dominate the market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.

On the basis of configuration, the global swabs collection kits market is segmented regular swab, flocked swab and others. In 2021, flocked swab segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing healthcare expenditure.

On the basis of tip material, the global swabs collection kits market is segmented into polyester, nylon, calcium alginate, cotton, rayon, foam and others. In 2021, rayon segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing demand of swabs collection kits in the market.

On the basis of shaft, the global swabs collection kits market is segmented into plastic shafts, wooden shafts, resins, aluminum and others. In 2021, plastic shafts segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing prevalence of SARA CoV-2 population.

On the basis of specimen, the global swabs collection kits market is segmented into vaginal swab specimen, penile meatal swab specimen, rectal swab specimen, throat swab specimen. In 2021, throat swab specimen segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing prevalence of SARA CoV-2 population.

On the basis of application, the global swabs collection kits market is segmented into pharmaceutical, microbiological, disinfection, laboratory and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical segment is expected to dominate market because of rising prevalence of geriatric population who are more susceptible to infectious diseases.

On the basis of end user, the global swabs collection kits market is segmented into hospital & clinics, research & academic institutes, diagnostic laboratories, home healthcare and others. In 2021, diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to dominate the market because of rising number of players in the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global swabs collection kits market is segmented into direct tenders, retail sales and others. In 2021, direct tenders segment is expected to dominate the market because of increasing awareness of testing kits among patients.

