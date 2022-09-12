Global Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market worth $ 4.26 Billion by 2030 - by Insightace Analytics

Global Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market info Global Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market seg

Global pre-fillable syringe closures and accessories market was valued at US$ 1.85 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 4.26 Billion by 2030

Major market players operating in the pre-fillable syringe closures and accessories market include BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Dätwyler Holding Inc., Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market- by Product (Glass Syringes, Plunger Stoppers, Plunger Rods, Backstops, Needle shields, Closure systems for Luer lock syringes, Closure systems for luer cones syringes, Safety System/Component, Polymer Syringes, Plunger Stoppers, Plunger Rods and Backstops), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations and Other Institutes), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global pre-fillable syringe closures and accessories market was valued at US$ 1.85 Billion in 2021. It is expected to reach US$ 4.26 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.9 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Injectable medications and diluents are packaged in pre-filled syringes. These syringes are made to bypass the step of drug withdrawal and deliver the medication right to the patient. As a result, this reduces microbial contamination and drug interaction with pre-filled syringes. The pre-filled syringe is constructed of glass or polymer, and it includes plunger stoppers, needle shields, plunger rods, and other components crucial for packing complex and delicate biopharmaceutical medications. Processability, compatibility, and the manufacturing process can all be impacted by the choice of packing material.

The market is primarily driven by rising pre-filled syringe demand, new regulations, and more advanced drug delivery methods. The market is expanding due to companies working together on cutting-edge improvements in primary packaging and drug product interactions for more hygiene and accuracy. Industrial investments are accelerating the development and research of the best syringes. The inadequacies of the conventional method of pharmaceutical administration include interactions between the drug and pre-filled syringes that might affect stability and unsanitary interactions. The pre-filled syringe closures and accessories market faces difficulties from the low-cost alternative to safety systems and the need for more advanced delivery methods as customers' needs increase in complexity. As a result, the producers must make larger investments to be competitive in the market.

Over the forecast years, Europe is anticipated to contribute to the majorly pre-fillable syringe closures and accessories market due to considerable funding, partnerships, and novel improvements for affordable and more manageable designs. In addition, the North American pre-fillable syringe closures and accessories market is expected to grow significantly due to new laws, increased pre-filled syringe demand, and improved drug delivery techniques. The market is growing due to businesses collaborating on cutting-edge upgrades to primary packaging and drug product interactions for greater hygienic and accurate outcomes.

Major market players operating in the pre-fillable syringe closures and accessories market include BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Dätwyler Holding Inc., Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., and AptarGr.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In January 2022, West and Corning announced a significant pharmaceutical injectable drug delivery partnership. As part of the exclusive long-term supply and research agreement, Corning will invest millions of dollars in capital and R&D to make enhanced medication containment and delivery system solutions possible.

• In October 2021, BD launched the BD SCF PremiumCoat Plunger Stopper in partnership with Aptar Pharma to enhance the delivery of biologic pharmaceuticals. This introduction provides a new generation of coated plunger stopper solutions to the market to support the safety of sensitive medications by minimizing the quantity and species of probable leachable.

Market Segments

Global Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Product, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Glass Syringes

• Plunger Stoppers

• Plunger Rods

• Backstops

• Needle shields

• Closure systems for Luer lock syringes

• Closure systems for luer cones syringes

• Safety System/Component

• Polymer Syringes

• Plunger Stoppers

• Plunger Rods

• Backstops

Global Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations

• Other Institutes

Global Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Pre-Fillable Syringe Closures and Accessories Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

